Editor's note: the above video was first created when the Mueller report was first released in April.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA 7th District, has called for the impeachment process of President Donald Trump to start. She told the host of the left-wing @PodSaveAmerica on Sunday that she thinks the U.S. House could start an impeachment inquiry.

“I really believe we are now at the point where we have to start an impeachment inquiry,” Jayapal told the host. “I don’t say that lightly. I mean, I think we have taken every possible step we can. We’ve issued subpoenas, we’ve called for witnesses.”

Talk of impeachment increased after Don McGahn, former White House counsel, did not show up to his hearing Tuesday. McGahn's lawyer told lawmakers that the president told McGahn to skip the hearing.

RELATED: Democratic impeachment calls swell as McGahn defies subpoena

Calling for an impeachment inquiry does not start the impeachment process. The Speaker of the House, currently Nancy Pelosi, must authorize the inquiry and start an investigation. Pelosi has not said if she is going to move forward with impeachment proceedings.