BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Sen. Jim Risch was the first lawmaker to fall asleep during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported.

Risch, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, nodded off about four hours into the hearing according to reporting from the newspaper, dozing off a little after 5:30 p.m.

Risch "could be seen from the press gallery motionless, with his eyes closed and head slumped against his right hand," and remained asleep for about 15 minutes, the Post reported in its live updates online.

Video and still cameras, with the exception of C-Span, are not allowed in the Senate chambers, but Art Lien, a courtroom sketch artist working for the New Tork Times, captured the scene.

"Throughout the day, the C-Span cameras were primarily trained on those speaking at the podium, which allowed some members to rest their eyes out of view," the New York Times reported.

"Senators Crapo, Risch (catching a few winks), and Blount while House manager Val Demings addresses Senators," Lien captioned the drawing.

Risch has not responded to KTVB's request for comment on the situation, but a spokesperson for his office told the Wall Street Journal that the senator was merely listening "with his eyes closed or cast down."

The senator told KTVB in December that he believed that people needed to take the proceeding "seriously" and "somberly."

"We will do that we'll listen to the evidence and then do the right thing," Risch said in that interview. "I'm going to keep an open mind."