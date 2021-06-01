Washington AG calls U.S. Capitol attack a 'coup attempt,' others condemn violence

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers asked the mob of Trump supporters in Washington D.C. to stop "attacks on Capitol Police."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington and Idaho leaders are condemning violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as a mob supporting President Donald Trump breached police barricades and made their way into the building and Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Senators were being evacuated and some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

A shooting occurred inside the Capitol, but details of who was shot and the status of the victim are not yet known.

Washington leaders respond to attack at U.S. Capitol

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the attack a "coup attempt."

In a tweet, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) asked the mob in Washington D.C. to stop "attacks on Capitol Police."

"Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now," her tweet reads.

Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, the congresswoman issued a statement saying she will "support the objections" to the Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud.

Rep. Marcus Riccelli, who represents Washington's 3rd District, responded to McMorris Rodgers' tweet on Wednesday. He accused the congresswoman of helping to "lead this insurrection."

"You did this and you are part of this. Make no mistake. This is your legacy. You have put not only the lives of the Capitol Police at risk, but our democracy. Instead of showing leadership to put a stop to this months ago you have helped lead this insurrection," his tweet reads.

.@cathymcmorris You did this and you are part of this. Make no mistake. This is your legacy. You have put not only the lives of the Capitol Police at risk, but our democracy. Instead of showing leadership to put a stop to this months ago you have helped lead this insurrection. https://t.co/jXtYkJR6X0 — Marcus Riccelli (@marcusriccelli) January 6, 2021

Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) also condemned the attack at the U.S. Capitol in a tweet, saying, "I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this need to stop immediately."

Newhouse had previously said he would not object to the Electoral College votes.

I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said in a tweet that she and her staff are safe, adding that she condemns "in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is "safe and sheltering in place," according to a tweet from her account.

"I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit," her tweet reads.

I am safe and sheltering in place.



I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021

Rep. JT Wilcox, a Republican who serves as Washington State House Minority Leader, said in a tweet that "political violence must end or our great country will end."

"We treasure freedom of speech and the best service we can render our country now is to be an example of effective discourse that rejects violence. We can't let toleration of violence be part of our politics. Cast it out," he wrote.

Idaho leaders react to violence

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch tweeted that "this nonsense and violence needs to stop now" in response to the attack at the U.S. Capitol."

Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho called the violence "wholly unacceptable."

"It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites," he tweeted.

The violence we are seeing at the Capitol is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites. — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) January 6, 2021

Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Van Beechler also released a statement in response to the events on Wednesday:

"Because our Republican leaders in Washington have encouraged and refused to stand up to President Trump’s deliberate attack on the Constitution and the legitimacy of our elections, they are responsible for the unrest that is occurring. Congressman Russ Fulcher, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo all share responsibility for today’s events, along with every Republican official who chose to prioritize political power over preserving our democracy.

We hope Idahoans will stay safe and remain peaceful during this time, and that state officials are prepared to keep our legislators safe as we approach the legislative session."

President Trump asks supporters to 'stay peaceful'

President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters on Wednesday to “stay peaceful."

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted after tear gas was deployed in the locked-down Capitol. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”