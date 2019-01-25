SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will back a plan to temporarily reopen the government.

Trump and congressional leaders on Friday morning reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president’s demands for money to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Senate was set to approve the deal, with the House following later Friday, according to lawmakers and aides on Capitol Hill. The legislation would include back pay for some 800,000 federal workers who have gone without paychecks.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement following Trump’s announcement:

“This reckless shutdown should have never happened. It was irresponsible, damaging to our economy and needlessly harmful to working families in every corner of our country.

We all know the shutdown was never about border security. There is simply no excuse for shutting down the government, inflicting pain on 800,000 public servants and threatening basic services for millions of Americans to fulfill a broken campaign promise.

Reopening the government temporarily is an important first step, but we cannot allow this to happen again in three weeks. Coast Guard personnel, TSA agents, food inspectors, air traffic controllers and other federal workers need long-term security to do their jobs and keep the public safe. Shutdowns are not a negotiating tactic — period. Federal workers and their families should never be held hostage to the president’s whims."

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers also released a statement following the announcement:

“No one benefits from a shutdown, and by reopening the government we are providing relief to federal workers who have been furloughed or working without pay. With that being said, this is only a three-week extension, and both parties need to come together around a compromise to secure our border and provide certainty for DACA recipients. I’m disappointed Democrats continue to obstruct that compromise by refusing to negotiate. This is a priority of the American people and a fundamental responsibility of the federal government.”

According to the statement, McMorris Rodgers voted to pay federal workers during the shutdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.