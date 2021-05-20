How Washington, Idaho representatives voted on creating panel to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and Russ Fulcher, R-ID, both voted against the investigative commission.

WASHINGTON — Only one representative from Washington state voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, while Idaho representatives were split on the vote.

Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters smashed into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden's victory. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection. It passed the House 252-175.

But top Republicans in Congress are working to stop it. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning that he will oppose the legislation, joining with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who came out against it Tuesday. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.

The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it.

Fellow Washington Republican Representatives Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler both voted in favor of the commission. Only 35 Republican representatives submitted a yes vote. In Idaho, Republican Mike Simpson voted in favor of the investigative commission.

McMorris Rodgers previously voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump following the insurrection. A month after the attack, she told KREM 2’s Whitney Ward she didn’t think the former president incited the riot.

“He didn't say...’Go storm the capitol,’” McMorris Rodgers said. “He didn’t give them the direction to do that.”