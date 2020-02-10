x
Politics

Washington and Idaho lawmakers react to Trump, first lady COVID-19 diagnosis

Washington and Idaho lawmakers from across the partisan spectrum are tweeting their well wishes to President Trump and Melania Trump.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There was no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide. 

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted. 

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee 

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Sen. Patty Murray 

Sen. Maria Cantwell

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little

Sen. Mike Crapo

