Washington, Idaho lawmakers react to Russia's attack on Ukraine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lawmakers from Washington and Idaho have issued statements on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as it said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed Moscow’s most aggressive action since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Following the violent attacks, lawmakers and governors in Idaho and Washington State have issued statements on Putin's decision.

Here's what officials had to say:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Gov. Inslee issued his statement via Facebook, stating in part:

"All Washingtonians should be outraged by Russia’s unprovoked and destructive attack on Ukraine, a peaceful nation that has embraced democracy. I stand with @POTUS in his steadfast support of @NATO and his efforts to protect our country at home.

Trudi and I are thinking of all those experiencing terrible suffering as a result of this unjust attack, especially the many members of the Ukrainian community living in Washington state. We stand united in our shared defense of democracy."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Gov. Brad Little issued a statement via Twitter:

"Today, I am praying for the Ukrainian people and for peace. Putin’s unprovoked attack is an assault on democracy and the values of a free society. We must hold Russia accountable for their senseless aggression toward the Ukrainian people."

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Washington Sen. Patty Murray issued the following statement on the attack:

“The Ukrainian people are being plunged into a deadly and devastating war because of the cruel ambition of one dictator—make no mistake, the death and destruction of this conflict will lie solely at the feet of Vladimir Putin.

This conflict is totally fabricated but its human toll will be very real. Swift measures must be taken to inflict severe and devastating sanctions—Russia must pay a crippling price for invading a sovereign democracy unprovoked. This is a time for our country and the world to stand united—in strong support of Ukraine and firmly against Putin and his cronies.

I’m thinking of my constituents with friends, family, and loved ones in Ukraine—and my heart is with the Ukrainian people who only want peace, but are being forced to endure a brutal war. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the United States is doing its utmost to provide the necessary support for the Ukrainian people.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Washington state Sen. Maria Cantwell issued the following statement:

“Ukraine is a proud and sovereign nation. Vladimir Putin ignored Ukrainians’ decision to live in a democracy and be free. Instead, Putin chose war. His invasion of Ukraine marks another very dark moment in the history of Europe.

In the face of this reckless aggression, we must stand together with our NATO allies and respond with unequivocal and unified action.

My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and the thousands of Ukrainian-Americans in Washington state. If you need help, please reach out to my office at (206) 220-6400 or casework@cantwell.senate.gov .”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Washington state Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement via Twitter, stating in part:

"I join in strongly condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine. We must unite around our shared values of liberty and democracy in the face of his blatant grab against the people of Ukraine and their nation's sovereignty. Freedom must prevail."

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA)

Washington state Rep. Marilyn Strickland issued a statement via Twitter:

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an attempted takeover of a sovereign nation that undermines democracy and threatens the global economy. We pray for the Ukrainian people and will hold Russia accountable."

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an attempted takeover of a sovereign nation that undermines democracy and threatens the global economy.



Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA)

Washington state Rep. Adam Smith issued a statement via Twitter, stating in part:

"Vladimir Putin has chosen to make war, rejecting diplomacy, the rule of law, and all concern for human life. I stand with Ukraine. Putin must end his war, and he must be held accountable."

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo issued the following statement via Facebook:

"Russia’s premeditated attacks on Ukraine must be met swiftly with crushing economic sanctions, and the U.S. should not put American troops on the ground. The U.S. must continue to provide the lethal militaristic tools and technology necessary for Ukraine to defend itself against this barbaric regime. My prayers for safety remain with the innocent people of Ukraine."

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho)

Sen. Jim Risch, who also serves as the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement on the attack, stating in part: