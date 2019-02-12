Editor's Note: The above video is a report on what could happen going forward for Rep. Matt Shea.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington House of Representatives Executive Rules Committee will be briefed on the investigative report into whether Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) promoted or planned political violence on Wednesday.

According to the Washington House of Representatives Chief Deputy Clerk Melissa Palmer, the committee will be briefed on the investigative report on Wednesday. She also said there aren't any specific details available on when the report might be made public.

Chief Clerk of the House Bernard Dean signed a contract in July with former FBI agent Kathy Leodler, who also runs the Rampart Group, to investigate whether Shea planned, promoted or engaged in political violence. The investigation was also started to explore Shea's involvement with groups that engage in these behaviors.

KREM has reached out to Shea for comment.

Shea has been scrutinized this year after multiple investigative reports in the newspaper The Guardian showed chats between Shea and three men proposing surveillance of political opponents and confronting opponents with violence.

Shea also was put under the spotlight after reporting by The Guardian claimed Shea supported a group called Team Rugged, which offered "biblical warfare" training for men. He also faced backlash in Nov. 2018 for releasing a document titled "Biblical Basis for Warfare," which outlined how to fight a biblical war and how to form a "Holy Army."

RELATED: Washington Democrats urge donors to 'cancel Matt Shea' with new campaign

RELATED: Ozzie Knezovich talks about what he'll do when he's not Spokane Co. Sheriff

RELATED: More corporations say they will no longer donate to Rep. Matt Shea: Report

RELATED: Rep. Matt Shea would be only second legislator expelled in Washington history

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The following video is a report on Shea responding to calls for resignation.