Washington House approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state.

The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote.

The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration.