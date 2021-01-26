Rep. Newhouse says he is 'not resigning' after call from GOP chairs over impeachment vote

Six Republican chairs said in a letter that Washington Rep. Newhouse's vote to impeach "endorses and perpetuates another abuse of the impeachment process."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Representative Dan Newhouse (R – WA 04) said in a statement on Monday that he is "not resigning" after facing criticism from six leaders of Republican groups across the state over his vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued on Jan. 13, Newhouse said in part that "a vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation's capital [sic]," referring to the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Newhouse said voting against impeachment would also "condone President Trump's action," adding that "he did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed."

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to deliver the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate Monday evening. Trump is charged with “incitement of insurrection” and his trial is set to begin the week of Feb. 9.

In a letter dated Jan. 25, 2021, Republican chairs in Grant, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Adams and Douglas counties wrote that "impeachment is reserved exclusively for 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors,' neither of which existed in this case." They said Newhouse's vote to impeach "endorses and perpetuates another abuse of the impeachment process."

“Obviously, you did not sufficiently consult with those you are elected to represent. Based on our received emails, texts and phone communications, the majority of your constituents in the 4th Congressional District Republican party felt betrayed by your vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump,” the letter continues. “Your defense of the impeachment vote is not adequate for the charge.”

The chairs ended the letter by writing, “Though your service to the 4th congressional district has not gone unappreciated, your vote for impeachment was blatantly against voters’ wishes. As a result, an overwhelming majority of our county constituents are calling for your resignation as our Congressional Representative."

Newhouse released the following statement to KREM in response to the letter:

“After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution. Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed. For those who disagree with me on this issue, I hope they will remember my lifelong support for conservative causes and values. I am not resigning. I am a conservative Republican who holds the principles of our Constitution and the priorities of Central Washington above all else, and we have a lot of work to do to keep the Biden Administration accountable.”