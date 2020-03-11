Washington voters to decide on constitutional amendment for investment of public long-term care funds

The Senate and the House passed the amendment overwhelmingly earlier this year.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington voters will decide on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would allow for the investment of public long-term care funds.

The measure is one of many on the ballot this year, which includes a referendum on sexual education in public schools and four advisory votes.

Voters will also decide on a number of races for representatives at the state and national level, as well as the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. A number of third-party candidates for president are also on the ballot in Washington.

The amendment was proposed by five senators, including the 9th Legislative District's Mark Schoesler (R). The 9th Legislative District covers a large swath of Eastern Washington, including parts of Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman counties.

What does 'Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212' do?

The resolution will give voters a chance to decide on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would allow for public funds held for long-term care services and support to be invested by the government. This would include private stocks.

The resolution was passed by the Senate on February 19 and the House on March 5. It passed the Senate by a vote of 45-3, while the House passed it with a 96-1 vote.

When will Eastern Washington voters know the results of this race?

Washington doesn't officially certify elections until December 3, meaning the official results won't be known for a month. Spokane County must have its results made official by November 24, but as a multi-county race, it won't be officially decided until the state's deadline in December.

The first ballot count for Spokane County is expected around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Spokane County is already seeing a high voter turnout in the 2020 General Election.

