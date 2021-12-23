Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

Ferguson wrote he has been isolating since he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

"I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms Sunday," he wrote in a statement on twitter. "My family and I will continue to follow public health guidelines."

Ferguson said he is fully vaccinated but has not gotten his booster shot yet.