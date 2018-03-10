SPOKANE, Wash. — Vice President Mike Pence visited Spokane on Tuesday to campaign for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is seeking reelection as a U.S. Representative for Washington’s 5th district.

Pence spoke at a fundraiser for McMorris Rodgers, making him the eighth vice president to visit Spokane. The last vice president to stop by the city was Dick Cheney in 2006.

McMorris Rodgers and Pence have a close relationship, and it showed as they spoke about one another.

“A very good friend. Someone that I’ve admired since she first arrived in the nation’s capital,” Pence said.

McMorris Rodgers said Pence reached out to her when she was first elected to Congress and “took her under his wing.”

Mike Pence mentioned the three main reasons he was speaking at the event were "The person, progress and choice."

The focus of his speech quickly turned national, with Pence beginning with a greeting from President Trump.

"Let me begin by bringing greetings from another friend of Cathy's. I talked to him on my way from the airport, and he asked me to say hello. He asked me to say thank you,” Pence said. “I bring greetings from the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump.”

The bulk of the speech focused on the GOP and the Trump administration, with Pence tying in the local impact of various issues. He spoke about the Kavanaugh hearings, tax cuts, and the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

"With this new agreement, Washington farmers and ranchers are gonna start winning like never before,” Pence said of the trade deal.

Toward the end of the speech, Pence focused on the 5th district and spoke about McMorris Rodgers’s Democratic challenger Lisa Brown.

"Her opponent, Lisa Brown, is just too liberal for this district,” Pence said.

One local issue in particular did get a lot of attention: Investment in Fairchild Air Force Base.

"The important work that President Trump, Vice President Pence, and this administration has done, and Congress has done to rebuild our military... which includes making Fairchild the largest tanker base in America,” McMorris Rodgers said.

Tickets for the fundraiser ranged from $125 for a general admission ticket to $5,000 for a sponsor ticket, which included a photo opportunity for two and two dinner tickets. Previous fundraiser speakers for McMorris Rodgers include Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

On Tuesday, the ‘Trump Baby’ balloon flew over Spokane at East Martin Luther King Jr. Way and North Division to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Spokane.

Protesters gathered around the balloon with signs that said "Repeal and replace Cathy" and "Believe women." A group of President Donald Trump supporters were also there which sparked some strong, spirited debates.

Incumbent McMorris Rodgers is in a heated race with her democratic challenger Lisa Brown. Recent polls show the race nearly tied with one month before the election.

McMorris Rodgers has served as U.S. Representative for Washington's 5th district since 2005.

Lisa Brown is the former Senate Majority Leader in the Washington House of Representatives and was most recently the chancellor of Washington State University Spokane.

