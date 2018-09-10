Voters throughout throughout Idaho will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to decide a number of federal, state and local races, as well as two statewide ballot propositions.
Three of the top races will seat someone new in positions that are, for the first time in years, without incumbents: Five candidates are vying to replace Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who is not running for a fourth term; Voters will elect the state's first-ever female lieutenant governor to replace Brad Little, who is running for the state's top seat; and a crowded field of eight candidates are challenging for Idaho's First Congressional District seat, vacated by outgoing Rep. Raul Labrador.
All voters in the state will also be given the opportunity to weigh in on two ballot propositions, one that would authorize historical horse racing machines at certain locations, and another that would expand Medicaid eligibility to fill the so-called healthcare gap.
Below is a look at all of the federal and statewide races, as well as the two propositions and a full list of all legislative races. A county-by-county rundown of all the local races and issues can be found here.
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
Representative, 1st District
- IND Gordon Counsil
- IND Paul Farmer
- IND Natalie M. Fleming
- REP Russ Fulcher
- LIB W. Scott Howard
- DEM Cristina McNeil
- CON Pro-Life
- IND Michael J Rath (Write-In)
Representative, 2nd District
- REP Mike Simpson
- DEM Aaron Swisher
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
- CON Walter L. Bayes
- LIB Bev "Angel" Boeck
- DEM Paulette Jordan
- REP Brad Little
- REP Lisa Marie (Write-In)
Lieutenant Governor
- DEM Kristin Collum
- REP Janice McGeachin
Secretary of State
- REP Lawerence Denney
- DEM Jill Humble
Attorney General
- DEM Bruce Bistline
- REP Lawrence Wasden
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- DEM Cindy Wilson
- REP Sherri Ybarra
Controller
- REP Brandon D Woolf
Treasurer
- REP Julie A. Ellsworth
STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITIONS
Proposition One
- An initiative authorizing historical horse racing at certain locations where live or simulcast horse racing occurs and allocating revenue therefrom.
- VERIFY: Is Prop 1 an unlimited expansion of gambling?
- VERIFY: Where would Idaho historical horse racing money go?
- VERIFY: New ad claims pro-Prop 1 group is misleading Idaho voters
- VERIFY: Are claims in 'Save Idaho Horse Racing' ad accurate?
Ballot Question:
An initiative amending Chapter 25, Title 54, Idaho Code; contains findings and purposes; amends definition of historical horse race; adds new section authorizing historical horse race betting at certain locations where live or simulcast parimutuel horse race betting occurs; specifies requirements for historical horse race terminals; declares such terminals not to be slot machines; allocates revenue from historical horse race betting; requires licensees to enter into agreements with horsemen's groups; creates historical horse race purse moneys fund in state treasury; authorizes distribution by
state racing commission and investment by state treasurer of fund monies; directs state racing commission to promulgate implementing rules; declares act effective upon voter approval and completion of voting canvass; and provides for severability. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition One be approved?
What your vote will do:
- A YES vote would approve the proposed law to allow historical horse racing in Idaho.
- A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law.
Proposition Two
- An initiative to provide that the state shall amend its state plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons.
- VERIFY: What would Prop 2 do for Idaho?
Ballot Question:
Relating to Medicaid; amending Chapter 2, Title 56, Idaho Code, by the addition of a new Section 56-267, Idaho Code, to provide that the state shall amend its state plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons and to provide that the Department of Health and Welfare is required and authorized to take all actions necessary to implement the provisions of this section; and amending Section 56-262, Idaho Code, to provide a correct code reference. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition Two be approved?
What your vote will do:
- A YES vote would approve the proposed law to expand Medicaid eligibility in Idaho.
- A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law
LEGISLATIVE RACES
Legislative District 1
State Senator
- DEM Vera Gadman
- REP Jim Woodward
State Representative, Position A
- REP Heather Scott
- DEM Ellen Weissman
State Representative, Position B
- REP Sage G. Dixon
- DEM Stephen F. Howlett
Legislative District 2
State Senator
- DEM Dale R Broadsword
- LIB Shon Luoma
- REP Steve Vick
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Maria Andrews
- REP Vito Barbieri
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Alanna Brooks
- REP John Green
Legislative District 3
State Senator
- REP Don Cheatham
- DEM Patrick Lippert
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ron Mendive
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Dan Hanks
- REP Tony Wisniewski
Legislative District 4
State Senator
- DEM Cory Jane English
- REP Mary Souza
State Representative, Position A
- REP Jim Addis
- DEM Rebecca Schroeder
State Representative, Position B
- REP Paul Amador
- DEM Shem Hanks
Legislative District 5
State Senator
- REP Dan Foreman
- DEM David Nelson
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Margaret R Gannon
- REP Bill Goesling
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Laurene Sorensen
- REP Caroline Nilsson Troy
Legislative District 6
State Senator
- REP Daniel Johnson
State Representative, Position A
- REP Thyra K. Stevenson
- IND Rick Tousley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike Kingsley
- DEM John Rusche
Legislative District 7
State Senator
- REP Carl G. Crabtree
State Representative, Position A
- REP Priscilla Giddings
State Representative, Position B
- REP Paul E. Shepherd
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- IND Bill Sifford
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry F. Gestrin
- DEM John W. Glick
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- DEM Allen Schmid
State Representative, Position B
- REP Judy Boyle
- DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen
Legislative District 10
State Senator
- DEM Evangeline Beechler
- REP Jim Rice
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Sead Muradbegovic
- REP Jarom Wagoner
State Representative, Position B
- REP Greg Chaney
- DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
Legislative District 11
State Senator
- REP Patti Anne Lodge
- DEM Edward Savala
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Syme
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brian A. Ertz
- REP Tammy Nichols
Legislative District 12
State Senator
- DEM Chelle Gluch
- REP Todd Lakey
State Representative, Position A
- REP Robert Anderst
- DEM Pat Day Hartwell
State Representative, Position B
- REP Rick D. Youngblood
Legislative District 13
State Senator
- REP Jeff C. Agenbroad
State Representative, Position A
- REP Brent J. Crane
State Representative, Position B
- REP Gary E. Collins
- DEM Chris Ho
Legislative District 14
State Senator
- DEM Richard Boozel
- REP C. Scott Grow
State Representative, Position A
- REP Mike Moyle
- DEM Jane M. Rohling
State Representative, Position B
- REP Gayann DeMordaunt
Legislative District 15
State Senator
- DEM Jim Bratnober
- REP Fred S. Martin
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Steve Berch
- REP Lynn M. Luker
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jake Ellis
- REP Patrick McDonald
Legislative District 16
State Senator
- DEM Grant BurgoyneREP LeeJoe Lay
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John A. McCrostie
- REP Graham Paterson
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Rob Mason
- REP Jim Silsby
Legislative District 17
State Senator
- REP David L. DeHaas
- DEM Maryanne Jordan
State Representative, Position A
- REP Anthony Thomas Dephue
- DEM John Gannon
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sue Chew
- REP Kevin Rhoades
Legislative District 18
State Senator
- DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Ilana Rubel
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brooke Green
- REP Steve Simmons
Legislative District 19
State Senator
- DEM Cherie Buckner-Webb
- REP Aaron J. Tribble
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Mat Erpelding
- REP Mark Patten
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Melissa Wintrow
Legislative District 20
State Senator
- REP Chuck Winder
State Representative, Position A
- REP Joe A. Palmer
- CON Daniel S. Weston
State Representative, Position B
- REP James Holtzclaw
Legislative District 21
State Senator
- REP Clifford R. "Cliff" Bayer
- LIB Joe Evans
- DEM Dawn C. Pierce
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Joshua Robinson
- REP Steven C Harris
State Representative, Position B
- REP Thomas E. "Tom" Dayley
Legislative District 22
State Senator
- REP Lori Den Hartog
- DEM Mik W. Lose
State Representative, Position A
- REP John Vander Woude
State Representative, Position B
- REP Jason A. Monks
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- REP Bert Brackett
State Representative, Position A
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position B
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
- IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)
Legislative District 24
State Senator
- REP Lee Heider
- IND Peter Rickards (Write-In)
State Representative, Position A
- REP Lance Clow
State Representative, Position B
- REP Linda Wright Hartgen
- DEM Deborah Silver
- CON Anthony Tomkins
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position A
- REP Clark Kauffman
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Julie Lynn
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
- REP Steve Miller
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike McFadyen
- DEM Sally Toone
Legislative District 27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
Legislative District 28
State Senator
- REP Jim Guthrie
- DEM Mike Saville
State Representative, Position A
- REP Randy Armstrong
- DEM Steve Landon
State Representative, Position B
- REP Kevin Andrus
Legislative District 29
State Senator
- REP Lance Kolbet
- DEM Mark Nye
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Chris Abernathy
- REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring
State Representative, Position B
- REP Kevin James Brown
- LIB Idaho Lorax Carta
- DEM Elaine Smith
Legislative District 30
State Senator
- REP Dean M. Mortimer
State Representative, Position A
- REP Gary L Marshall
- DEM Pat Tucker
State Representative, Position B
- REP Wendy Horman
Legislative District 31
State Senator
- REP Steve Bair
State Representative, Position A
- REP Neil A Anderson
State Representative, Position B
- REP Julianne Young
Legislative District 32
State Senator
- REP Mark Harris
State Representative, Position A
- REP Marc Gibbs
State Representative, Position B
- REP Chad Christensen
- IND Thomas F. Loertscher (Write-In)
- IND Ralph Mossman (Write-In)
Legislative District 33
State Senator
- REP Dave Lent
- DEM Jerry Sehlke
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jim De Angelis
- REP Barbara Ehardt
State Representative, Position B
- DEM George Morrison
- REP Bryan N. Zollinger
Legislative District 34
State Senator
- REP Brent Hill
- DEM Robert S. Nielsen
State Representative, Position A
- REP Doug Ricks
State Representative, Position B
- REP Britt Raybould
Legislative District 35
State Senator
- REP Van Burtenshaw
State Representative, Position A
- REP Jerald Raymond
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jerry L. Browne
- REP Rod Furniss