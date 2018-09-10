Voters throughout throughout Idaho will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to decide a number of federal, state and local races, as well as two statewide ballot propositions.

Three of the top races will seat someone new in positions that are, for the first time in years, without incumbents: Five candidates are vying to replace Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who is not running for a fourth term; Voters will elect the state's first-ever female lieutenant governor to replace Brad Little, who is running for the state's top seat; and a crowded field of eight candidates are challenging for Idaho's First Congressional District seat, vacated by outgoing Rep. Raul Labrador.

All voters in the state will also be given the opportunity to weigh in on two ballot propositions, one that would authorize historical horse racing machines at certain locations, and another that would expand Medicaid eligibility to fill the so-called healthcare gap.

Below is a look at all of the federal and statewide races, as well as the two propositions and a full list of all legislative races. A county-by-county rundown of all the local races and issues can be found here.

Visit our Idaho Voter Resources page to find your polling place, check your voter registration status and much more. For a look at all of our election-related stories, take a look at our Voter Guide page.

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

Representative, 1st District

IND Gordon Counsil

IND Paul Farmer

IND Natalie M. Fleming

REP Russ Fulcher

LIB W. Scott Howard

DEM Cristina McNeil

CON Pro-Life

IND Michael J Rath (Write-In)

Representative, 2nd District

REP Mike Simpson

DEM Aaron Swisher

STATEWIDE RACES

Governor

CON Walter L. Bayes

LIB Bev "Angel" Boeck

DEM Paulette Jordan

REP Brad Little

REP Lisa Marie (Write-In)

Lieutenant Governor

DEM Kristin Collum

REP Janice McGeachin

Secretary of State

REP Lawerence Denney

DEM Jill Humble

Attorney General

DEM Bruce Bistline

REP Lawrence Wasden

Superintendent of Public Instruction

DEM Cindy Wilson

REP Sherri Ybarra

Controller

REP Brandon D Woolf

Treasurer

REP Julie A. Ellsworth

STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITIONS

Proposition One

Ballot Question:

An initiative amending Chapter 25, Title 54, Idaho Code; contains findings and purposes; amends definition of historical horse race; adds new section authorizing historical horse race betting at certain locations where live or simulcast parimutuel horse race betting occurs; specifies requirements for historical horse race terminals; declares such terminals not to be slot machines; allocates revenue from historical horse race betting; requires licensees to enter into agreements with horsemen's groups; creates historical horse race purse moneys fund in state treasury; authorizes distribution by

state racing commission and investment by state treasurer of fund monies; directs state racing commission to promulgate implementing rules; declares act effective upon voter approval and completion of voting canvass; and provides for severability. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition One be approved?

What your vote will do:

A YES vote would approve the proposed law to allow historical horse racing in Idaho.

A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law.

Proposition Two

An initiative to provide that the state shall amend its state plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons.

VERIFY: What would Prop 2 do for Idaho?

Ballot Question:

Relating to Medicaid; amending Chapter 2, Title 56, Idaho Code, by the addition of a new Section 56-267, Idaho Code, to provide that the state shall amend its state plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons and to provide that the Department of Health and Welfare is required and authorized to take all actions necessary to implement the provisions of this section; and amending Section 56-262, Idaho Code, to provide a correct code reference. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition Two be approved?

What your vote will do:

A YES vote would approve the proposed law to expand Medicaid eligibility in Idaho.

A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law

LEGISLATIVE RACES

Legislative District 1

State Senator

DEM Vera Gadman

REP Jim Woodward

State Representative, Position A

REP Heather Scott

DEM Ellen Weissman

State Representative, Position B

REP Sage G. Dixon

DEM Stephen F. Howlett

Legislative District 2

State Senator

DEM Dale R Broadsword

LIB Shon Luoma​​​​​​​

REP Steve Vick

State Representative, Position A

DEM Maria Andrews

REP Vito Barbieri

State Representative, Position B

DEM Alanna Brooks

REP John Green

Legislative District 3

State Senator

REP Don Cheatham

DEM Patrick Lippert

State Representative, Position A

REP Ron Mendive

State Representative, Position B

DEM Dan Hanks

REP Tony Wisniewski

Legislative District 4

State Senator

DEM Cory Jane English

REP Mary Souza

State Representative, Position A

REP Jim Addis

DEM Rebecca Schroeder

State Representative, Position B

REP Paul Amador

DEM Shem Hanks

Legislative District 5

State Senator

REP Dan Foreman

DEM David Nelson

State Representative, Position A

DEM Margaret R Gannon

REP Bill Goesling

State Representative, Position B

DEM Laurene Sorensen

REP Caroline Nilsson Troy

Legislative District 6

State Senator

REP Daniel Johnson

State Representative, Position A

REP Thyra K. Stevenson

IND Rick Tousley

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike Kingsley

DEM John Rusche

Legislative District 7

State Senator

REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

REP Priscilla Giddings

State Representative, Position B

REP Paul E. Shepherd

Legislative District 8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

IND Bill Sifford​​​​​​​

REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry F. Gestrin​​​​​​​

DEM John W. Glick

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

Legislative District 9

State Senator

REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

REP Ryan Kerby

DEM Allen Schmid

State Representative, Position B

REP Judy Boyle

DEM Chase Van Weerdhuizen

Legislative District 10

State Senator

DEM Evangeline Beechler​​​​​​​

REP Jim Rice

State Representative, Position A

DEM Sead Muradbegovic

REP Jarom Wagoner

State Representative, Position B

REP Greg Chaney

DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln

Legislative District 11

State Senator

REP Patti Anne Lodge

DEM Edward Savala

State Representative, Position A

REP Scott Syme

State Representative, Position B

DEM Brian A. Ertz

REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District 12

State Senator

DEM Chelle Gluch

REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

REP Robert Anderst

DEM Pat Day Hartwell

State Representative, Position B

REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District 13

State Senator

REP Jeff C. Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

REP Gary E. Collins

DEM Chris Ho

Legislative District 14

State Senator

DEM Richard Boozel​​​​​​​

REP C. Scott Grow

State Representative, Position A

REP Mike Moyle

DEM Jane M. Rohling​​​​​​​

State Representative, Position B

REP Gayann DeMordaunt

Legislative District 15

State Senator

DEM Jim Bratnober​​​​​​​

REP Fred S. Martin

State Representative, Position A

DEM Steve Berch​​​​​​​

REP Lynn M. Luker

State Representative, Position B

DEM Jake Ellis

REP Patrick McDonald

Legislative District 16

State Senator

DEM Grant BurgoyneREP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

DEM John A. McCrostie​​​​​​​

REP Graham Paterson

State Representative, Position B

DEM Rob Mason

REP Jim Silsby

Legislative District 17

State Senator

REP David L. DeHaas​​​​​​​

DEM Maryanne Jordan

State Representative, Position A

REP Anthony Thomas Dephue​​​​​​​

DEM John Gannon

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sue Chew

REP Kevin Rhoades

Legislative District 18

State Senator

DEM Janie Ward-Engelking

State Representative, Position A

DEM Ilana Rubel

State Representative, Position B

DEM Brooke Green

REP Steve Simmons

Legislative District 19

State Senator

DEM Cherie Buckner-Webb

REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

DEM Mat Erpelding

REP Mark Patten

State Representative, Position B

DEM Melissa Wintrow

Legislative District 20

State Senator

REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

REP Joe A. Palmer

CON Daniel S. Weston

State Representative, Position B

REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District 21

State Senator

REP Clifford R. "Cliff" Bayer

LIB Joe Evans

DEM Dawn C. Pierce

State Representative, Position A

DEM Joshua Robinson

REP Steven C Harris

State Representative, Position B

REP Thomas E. "Tom" Dayley

Legislative District 22

State Senator

REP Lori Den Hartog​​​​​​​

DEM Mik W. Lose

State Representative, Position A

REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

REP Jason A. Monks

Legislative District 23

State Senator

REP Bert Brackett

State Representative, Position A

REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position B

REP Megan C. Blanksma​​​​​​​

IND Tony Ullrich (Write-In)

Legislative District 24

State Senator

REP Lee Heider​​​​​​​

IND Peter Rickards (Write-In)

State Representative, Position A

REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

REP Linda Wright Hartgen​​​​​​​

DEM Deborah Silver

CON Anthony Tomkins

Legislative District 25

State Senator

REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position A

REP Clark Kauffman

Legislative District 26

State Senator

DEM Michelle Stennett​​​​​​​

REP Julie Lynn

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

REP Steve Miller

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike McFadyen​​​​​​​

DEM Sally Toone

Legislative District 27

State Senator

REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

REP Fred Wood

Legislative District 28

State Senator

REP Jim Guthrie

DEM Mike Saville

State Representative, Position A

REP Randy Armstrong

DEM Steve Landon

State Representative, Position B

REP Kevin Andrus

Legislative District 29

State Senator

REP Lance Kolbet​​​​​​​

DEM Mark Nye

State Representative, Position A

DEM Chris Abernathy

REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring

State Representative, Position B

REP Kevin James Brown

LIB Idaho Lorax Carta​​​​​​​

DEM Elaine Smith

Legislative District 30

State Senator

REP Dean M. Mortimer

State Representative, Position A

REP Gary L Marshall

DEM Pat Tucker

State Representative, Position B

REP Wendy Horman

Legislative District 31

State Senator

REP Steve Bair

State Representative, Position A

REP Neil A Anderson

State Representative, Position B

REP Julianne Young

Legislative District 32

State Senator

REP Mark Harris

State Representative, Position A

REP Marc Gibbs

State Representative, Position B

REP Chad Christensen

IND Thomas F. Loertscher (Write-In)

IND Ralph Mossman (Write-In)

Legislative District 33

State Senator

REP Dave Lent

DEM Jerry Sehlke

State Representative, Position A

DEM Jim De Angelis​​​​​​​

REP Barbara Ehardt

State Representative, Position B

DEM George Morrison

REP Bryan N. Zollinger

Legislative District 34

State Senator

REP Brent Hill

DEM Robert S. Nielsen

State Representative, Position A

REP Doug Ricks

State Representative, Position B

REP Britt Raybould

Legislative District 35

State Senator

REP Van Burtenshaw

State Representative, Position A

REP Jerald Raymond

State Representative, Position B

DEM Jerry L. Browne

REP Rod Furniss

© 2018 KTVB