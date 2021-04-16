Veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley announces run for U.S. Senate in Washington

Tiffany is the wife of former Army Major Scotty Smiley, who was seriously injured in a suicide car bombing in Iraq in 2005.

Veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley announced her decision to run for the U.S. Senate in Washington state in 2022 Wednesday.

She made the announcement in a three-minute-long YouTube Video.

Tiffany is the wife of former Army Major Scotty Smiley, who was seriously injured in a suicide car bombing in Iraq in 2005. Scotty woke up about a week-and-a-half later in Walter Reed Army Medical Center and half of his body was paralyzed and he was permanently blinded. The incident led to Tiffany advocating for her husband and other veterans.

Smiley is a former triage nurse and has three young sons with Scotty, who is her high school sweetheart.

The Smileys have a close connection to Spokane. Tiffany attended college in Spokane and Scotty worked for Gonzaga University. The family called Spokane home for about five years before moving to the Tri-Cities to be closer to family. The couple travels the country speaking to people about their experiences and overcoming obstacles.

In a press release, Smiley said she is running for Senate to fight for Washington families. She’ll take on Patty Murray (D) for the seat she’s held since 1993.

Smiley has already earned the endorsements of the Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

"Tiffany Smiley is a proven leader that has shown she will never stop fighting,” WSRP Chairman Caleb Heimlich said in a press release. “I am excited to have a candidate in this race that is not a career politician. After nearly 30 years in Washington D.C. Patty Murray has lost touch with the people of Washington state. Tiffany’s strong advocacy helped her husband, Scotty, become the first blind active duty Army Officer. She was instrumental in enacting changes at the Department of Veteran Affairs and is a strong voice for veterans across the country. All of this while the Smiley's have been raising three children and running a small business. This wealth of first-hand experience, coupled with a tireless work ethic, will serve her well as she campaigns to represent all Washingtonians."