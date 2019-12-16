SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather in Spokane on Tuesday as part of pro-impeachment rallies across the country.

More than 500 “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies are planned nationwide Tuesday to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. They'll occur the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment.

"The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on," organizers wrote on impeach.org.

The Spokane events are planned for 2 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the I-90 overpass in Spokane County and the Foley Federal Building.

More than 100 people have signed up to attend the rally on the I-90 overpass so far and nearly 300 people have signed up to attend the federal building rally.

RELATED: Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies planned across US Tuesday

In the abuse of power article of impeachment, Democrats say Trump "solicited the interference" of Ukraine in the 2020 election by asking its government to publicly announce an investigation of an opponent to benefit Trump's re-election.

In the obstruction article, Democrats say Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"

If either article of impeachment is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.

The process would then move to the Senate for a trial that likely would end without Trump's removal from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would be one of the jurors deciding Trump's fate, said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to proceed with the trial.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong, calling the impeachment a "hoax" and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!” His allies in Congress have used similar language, accusing Democrats of marching toward impeachment because they don't like Trump.

TEGNA staff contributed to this report.

RELATED: Impeachment week: What's ahead with the House vote and Senate trial

RELATED: VERIFY: What articles of impeachment mean and what comes next