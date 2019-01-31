SPOKANE, Wash. — Two more Washington sheriffs have announced they will not enforce Initiative 1639, which places stiff requirements on the sale and ownership of semi-automatic rifles.



Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher wrote in a letter that I-1639 as written is “non-enforceable,” while Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner wrote that it “appears to violate the 2nd Amendment.”

Benton County is located in south-central Washington and includes the cities of Richland and Kennewick.

Initiative 1639 – approved in November – raises the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21, calls for enhanced background checks and requires buyers to complete a firearm safety course. The initiative also holds gun owners accountable if someone uses their firearm to harm themselves or others.

Wagner announced that he would not enforce the initiative in a Facebook post on Wednesday night. That post has been since been shared hundreds of times and has more than 100 comments.

The post reads:

Upon being sworn in as the Adams County Sheriff, I have sworn to uphold the United States Constitution as well as the Washington State constitution to the best of my ability.

I have a duty to serve those in my community and protect their rights under the constitution. As of now, I-1639 appears to violate the 2nd amendment of constitution of the United States.

Let it be known that I, the Sheriff of Adams County Washington and those employed by my office, will not enforce I-1639 as it is currently written.

I support and agree with other Sheriff’s from across this state that have taken similar action.

Those who live and reside in Adams County have made this very clear in how we voted this last election with an overwhelming percentage against I-1639.

Hatcher wrote a letter on Wednesday that he posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The full letter reads:

As Sheriff of Benton County, I feel it my duty to address the concerns brought to me by the citizens of this great country regarding Initiative-1639.

Let me clear, I have worked closely with all the Chiefs and Sheriffs in Benton and Franklin Counties and the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney on I-1639. We unanimously feel without clarification the intiaitive is written as non-enforceable. In addition, I stand with the other Sheriff’s (sic) across the state in opposing I-1639.

As your Sheriff, I have sworn to uphold the United States Constitution and the Washington State Constitution. Thereore, until the legality of I-1639 is resolved, I have instructed my deputies to take no enforcement action as it pertains to I-1639. Deputies will document such matters. However they will take no enforcement action.

Wagner and Hatcher join The Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, who announced shortly after the November election that they wouldn't enforce the new law.

In November, Culp proposed that his jurisdiction become a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City” on the police department’s Facebook page.

Culp said the proposed legislation would “prevent federal and state infringement on the right to keep and bear arms; nullifying all federal and state acts in violation of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and Article 1 Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution.”

The term “sanctuary city” often describes a local government that does not use its own resources, such as local police departments, to enforce federal immigration laws.

Spokane City Council member Breean Beggs, who is a lawyer and previously served as executive director of the Center for Justice civil rights firm, said it's an accepted legal principal that law enforcement use their own judgment to enforce laws.

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer also announced he would not enforce I-1639. He told the Yakima Herald-Republic that he believes the new law is unconstitutional.

The National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation have also filed a joint lawsuit challenging the initiative.

"We are aware of this situation and are actively monitoring developments as they occur. Attorney General Ferguson has been clear that he is committed to protecting the legal and constitutional rights of Washingtonians, and upholding the will of the state’s voters in passing Initiative 1639. You can learn more about Initiative 1639 and the role of the Attorney General in the implementation of the new law on our website here. Our office is confident that Initiative 1639 is constitutional, and we intend to defend it in court," Kate Kelly, Policy Director for the Attorney General's office, said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

