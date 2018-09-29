SPOKANE, Wash. — The ‘Trump Baby’ balloon will fly over Spokane Tuesday to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Spokane.

Originally making its debut while President Donald Trump visited the UK over the summer, Indivisible Spokane will host the 20-foot-tall balloon as a way of drawing attention to Trump Administration policies the group disagrees with. In coordination with the event, Indivisible Spokane encourages people to wear outfits in the style of handmaids from the Hulu original series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ based on the book by Margaret Atwood.

Vice President Pence will come to Spokane Tuesday to give a speech in support of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jared Powell with the McMorris Rodgers campaign for re-election said the event will be part of a fundraiser. If you’re interested in attending contact the campaign office.

