Tim Eyman fined $2.6 million, barred from campaign control

SEATTLE — Tim Eyman, whose initiative campaigns have bedeviled state and local governments across Washington for decades, will no longer be allowed to have any financial control over political committees.
That's under a judge’s ruling Wednesday that blasted him for using donor’s contributions to line his own pocket.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon also ordered Eyman to pay $2.6 million in penalties.
The ruling came in a 2017 lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson that accused Eyman of soliciting kickbacks, laundering donations and flouting campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself.
The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts.
Eyman has previously insisted he did nothing wrong.
In 2019, a Thurston County judge ordered that associates of Eyman connected to a for-profit signature-gathering firm pay more than $1 million for secretly funneling contributions to Eyman.