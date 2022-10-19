Senator Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at GU | Watch on KREM 2 CBS

Join KREM 2 this Sunday for two key debates heading into the midterm elections.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Join KREM 2 this Sunday, October 23, at 5:00 p.m. for a debate between Senator Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Sunday starts with a debate between Secretary of State candidates Steven Hobbs and Julie Anderson, streaming exclusively on KREM.com, KREM 2's YouTube page and our free streaming service KREM 2+. Followed by a debate between U.S. Senate candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will air on KREM 2 CBS, KREM.com, KREM's YouTube page and KREM 2+.

KREM 2 is televising the debate between Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley hosted by the League of Women Voters, The Spokesman-Review in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.

How to Watch

Secretary of State Race | Steven Hobss v. Julie Anderson starting at 3:30 p.m. KREM.com KREM 2's YouTube Page KREM 2+



U.S. Senate Race | Patty Murray v. Tiffany Smiley starting at 5:00 p.m. KREM 2 CBS KREM.com KREM 2's YouTube Page KREM 2+

