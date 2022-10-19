Senator Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at GU | Watch on KREM 2 CBS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Join KREM 2 this Sunday, October 23, at 5:00 p.m. for a debate between Senator Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.
Sunday starts with a debate between Secretary of State candidates Steven Hobbs and Julie Anderson, streaming exclusively on KREM.com, KREM 2's YouTube page and our free streaming service KREM 2+. Followed by a debate between U.S. Senate candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will air on KREM 2 CBS, KREM.com, KREM's YouTube page and KREM 2+.
KREM 2 is televising the debate between Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley hosted by the League of Women Voters, The Spokesman-Review in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
How to Watch
- Secretary of State Race | Steven Hobss v. Julie Anderson starting at 3:30 p.m.
- KREM.com
- KREM 2's YouTube Page
- KREM 2+
- U.S. Senate Race | Patty Murray v. Tiffany Smiley starting at 5:00 p.m.
- KREM 2 CBS
- KREM.com
- KREM 2's YouTube Page
- KREM 2+
KREM 2 is committed to bringing you in-depth election coverage. You can download KREM 2+ on Roku & Fire TV devices for free and stay informed on political issues that impact you heading into the 2022 midterm elections.