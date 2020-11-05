LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Representative Thyra Stevenson, who represented the Lewiston area, has passed away, according to Idaho Senator Jim Risch.

Stevenson represented District 6, which was made up of Nez Perce and Lewis Counties. Risch said in a statement that he learned of her passing Monday.

"Vicki and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Thyra Stevenson this morning. Thyra was a dedicated public servant for Nez Perce and Lewis Counties, and a great legislator and friend in the Idaho State House. Thyra's leadership will be greatly missed in the State of Idaho, and my prayers are with the Stevenson family during this difficult time," Risch said in a statement.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that Stevenson suffered a heart attack last week. She was 75 years old.

