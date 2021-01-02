Thousands sign petition against Washington bill that would impose new safety rules for kayaks

The bill would require anyone operating a kayak or standup paddleboard in Washington to take a boater education course and purchase an education card.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands have signed a petition urging the Washington Legislature to "say no" to a bill that would put new safety rules in place for kayakers, standup paddleboarders and others.

House Bill 1018 would require anyone operating a "human-powered" vessel in Washington to take a boater education course and purchase a boater education card for $10. This means kayaks, canoes, rafts, standup paddleboards and other vessels would fall under the same set of rules as motorboats in the state.

Five Washington state representatives are sponsoring the bill. It was introduced in the House on Jan. 11, 2021 and has since been referred to the the Committee on Community and Economic Development.

Under the bill, anyone without a boater education in their possession would be subject to an infraction. The penalty would be waived if the boater provided proof to the court within 60 days that they received a boater education card.

More than 11,000 people have signed a Change.org petition against the bill in two weeks. Scott Holley, the man who started the petition, says the requirements would "create unnecessary burdens on Washington residents in ways that will make it more difficult for lower-income individuals to participate."

"Paddling is an ideal sport for the COVID-19 era. It promotes physical as well as mental health," the petition reads. "We should be encouraging and not discouraging outdoor paddlesport recreation."