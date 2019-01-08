SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was one of ten candidates on stage Tuesday for the second round of debates in the Democratic presidential primary and he positioned himself once again as a clear leader on the issue of climate change.

Inslee has long focused his campaign on that issue and he spoke about it at length at the CNN-hosted debate.

His opening statement was devoted entirely to climate.

"The people in this room and the Democrats watching tonight are the last, best hope for humanity on this planet," Inslee said.

But after that, the issue was not raised again for nearly an hour.

Instead, the conversation focused mostly on domestic policies, with candidates taking frequent jabs at the front runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Inslee was asked some of those questions and he usually responded by referring to his work as governor.

He spoke about his efforts for healthcare, criminal justice and equality, among others.

"It is time to give people adequate mental healthcare in this country," he said.

"I'm proud that I was the first governor to offer pardons to thousands of people with drug crimes," Inslee said later.

At one point, he took a shot at President Donald Trump that garnered quite of bit applause in the room.

"We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House," he said.

Eventually, the moderators asked about climate change. They went directly to Inslee.

"Climate change is not a singular issue," he said. "It is all the issues that we Democrats care about. It is health. It is national security. It is our economy."

He then took his own opportunity to criticize Biden, calling his proposals on climate "middling."

"These deadlines are set by science," Inslee said. "Mr. Vice President, your argument is not with me, it's with science. And unfortunately your plan is just too late. The science tells us we have to get off coal in ten years."

Biden fired back, saying that he would make enormous investments in the environment as president.

But the two argued over how quickly America ought to move away from fossil fuels.

"We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated... no more subsidies for either [coal or oil]. Any fossil fuel," Biden said.

"We cannot work it out. We cannot work this out," Inslee interjected. "The time is up. Our house is on fire. We have to stop using coal in ten years. And we need a president to do it or it won't get done. Get off coal. Save this country and the planet."

The governor certainly led the discussion on climate change, leading the candidates' discussion on it, with many other candidates outwardly agreeing with his stances.

"I agree whole-heartedly with Gov. Inslee," said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

Booker then referenced the rankings provided by Greenpeace for which candidates the environmental nonprofit considers to be best on environmental policy.

Booker said that the organization ranks himself and Inslee at the top. Inslee responded with a light-hearted jab, pointing out that Booker is tied for second and Inslee is alone at the top of those rankings.

Inslee had more speaking time in this debate than his first, finishing in the middle of the pack by that metric.

He will need his climate dominance at the debate to translate into a big splash in the polls. The third round of debates in September have higher thresholds for qualification: at least 2 percent in multiple polls and more than 130,000 individual donors.

At the moment, Inslee does not meet that standard.

