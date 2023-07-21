Tim Archer | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Tim Archer is running for Spokane mayor. We spoke with him over tea about what he would bring to the position.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County's primary election is coming up on Aug. 1, 2023. Some of the key Spokane County races include the city of Spokane mayor, Spokane City Council president and multiple Spokane City Council seats. KREM 2's Chief Journalist Amanda Roley sat down with candidate Tim Archer over tea to learn where he stands on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Tim Archer, thank you for joining me here on The Tea with Amanda Roley to talk about your campaign for Spokane mayor. Happy to have you here.

Tim Archer

I'm happy to be here. Thanks for having me, Amanda.

Amanda Roley

Yeah. So let's start out, I gotta ask what kind of tea you decided to sip on?

Tim Archer

It's their campfire tea.

Amanda Roley

So Tim, tell me, why did you decide to run for Spokane mayor?

Tim Archer

Well, I have to confess, I was talking to you a couple of years ago during the vaccine mandate. I said the mayor took my job so I'm taking hers. But since then, and then I cooled off, that's not a good reason to run. So I've observed what's happened over the years with the soft on crime legislation and the low barrier shelters. And I know things can be better.

Amanda Roley

You're the former president of the Spokane Firefighters Union.

Tim Archer

That's correct.

Amanda Roley

And how long did you serve as a firefighter for Spokane?

Tim Archer

For 20 years.

Amanda Roley

I spoke with Mayor Woodward on her campaign for reelection and she says your job has been there. It's been brought back. Did you ever try to get rehired?

Tim Archer

I did. In fact, I requested a reinstatement last fall because the governor lifted the mandate. But I was informed by HR at the time that they were going to bring me back at entry level pay and make me the most junior driver on the job.

Amanda Roley

It wasn't worth it to you to come back at that entry level pay and rank?

Tim Archer

You know, it's not so much the pay and the rank. It was an issue of dignity.

Amanda Roley

Well, Tim, we have seen in the last few years a huge uptick in drive by shootings and violent crime in our community. So what would you do as mayor to address that?

Tim Archer

I want to make Spokane the most uncomfortable city in the state for criminals. And at the same time, I want to make it the most welcoming and safest city in the state for our law abiding citizens and visitors.

Amanda Roley

That's a pretty bold statement. How are you going to do it?

Tim Archer

We need to empower law enforcement, we need to change the culture out there. That's always implying that we need police reform.

Amanda Roley

Do you think Chief Meidl was justified in the level of access he gave downtown business owners to that data and information that he did?

Tim Archer

Yes, I do. And I don't know the full details, but I would assume that he would have given it to other people who would have asked as well. I would have dealt with it by having it investigated by a member of the city administration or myself personally.

Amanda Roley

What is your take on the formation of Camp Hope and its closure?

Tim Archer

It was handled with a lack of decisiveness. It never should have gone that long. What I would support are high barrier shelters like the Union Gospel Mission with their 180 beds.

Amanda Roley

With high barrier shelters, I mean, that is what the protests from Camp Hope originated out of was the need for more low barrier shelters. But you're saying that's not the answer?

Tim Archer

That's not the answer.

Amanda Roley

You're running against four other mayoral candidates. What's going to make you stand out in this race?

Tim Archer

I am the only conservative candidate.

Amanda Roley

Well, thank you so much, Tim, for spilling the tea with me on who you are as you run for Spokane mayor.

Tim Archer

Thanks for having me.

