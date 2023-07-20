Kelly Stevens | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Kelly Stevens is running for Spokane mayor. We spoke with her over tea about what she would bring to the position.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County's primary election is coming up on Aug. 1, 2023. Some of the key Spokane County races include the city of Spokane mayor, Spokane City Council president and multiple Spokane City Council seats. KREM 2's Chief Journalist Amanda Roley sat down with candidate Kelly Stevens over tea to learn where she stands on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Kelly Stevens, thank you for joining me here on The Tea with Amanda Roley to talk about your campaign running for Spokane mayor. Happy to have you here.

Kelly Stevens

Thank you. I'm happy to be here. A little break from potholes.

Amanda Roley

Potholes. Yeah, we're gonna get to that in just a second. Before we get going, first question I ask all of our candidates is what sort of tea did you decide to sip on with me today?

Kelly Stevens

I am trying the licorice tea.

Amanda Roley

Why did you want to run for Spokane mayor?

Kelly Stevens

I wanted to work for the city. I wanted to be a part of the team that takes care of the city. And so that's why I'm at where I'm at. And if I can do that on a grand scale, that's what I want to do.

Amanda Roley

You mentioned 'that's why I'm at where I'm at.' Where are you at right now?

Kelly Stevens

I'm at the Streets Department. And I fill potholes.

Amanda Roley

Tell me about that. You came in literally from work today, right?

Kelly Stevens

Yeah. I didn't want to wear nice clothes today and get them gross.

Amanda Roley

What sort of changes would you like to see in the city if you're elected mayor?

Kelly Stevens

This is a hot topic for me is gang violence that we've got going on.

Amanda Roley

Yeah, we've seen an uptick in drive-by shootings.

Kelly Stevens

Drive by shootings, and it's our kids that are doing this. When a kid that you know is telling you that he knows the shooters and he knows the kids being shot, it feels like it's only a matter of time to, when is that brought to your house? Our gang task force that we have, we need to find the strong points that it has and run with it. We need to find the weak points and redo some things. If we get our kids safe again, we may be able to rein in some of the drug problems that we're seeing downtown. Last year, I had to give someone CPR. I was in the pothole truck and saw somebody trying to do CPR and really struggling.

Amanda Roley

I understand you won an award for that life saving.

Kelly Stevens

I did.

Amanda Roley

I'd like to hear, Kelly, what is your take on how things were handled from the formation of the homeless encampment on I-90 to its closure?

Kelly Stevens

I guess, in theory, it felt like a great idea to move into a single spot where we could provide resources for everybody. But some of the other things that came along with that changed it from an okay idea to really rough on the neighborhood.

Amanda Roley

So you see it as somewhat of a benefit?

Kelly Stevens

But right there is maybe not the best place.

Amanda Roley

What steps would you take as mayor to prepare for this influx of people moving and growing in Spokane?

Kelly Stevens

I want to see us building up more so than building out. We only have so much ground space, but we've got a lot of skyline.

Amanda Roley

What makes you stand out, Kelly, against your opponents?

Kelly Stevens

I'm dirty. I've got the dirt. I've got the bright orange shirt on. How are you not gonna see me? I'm extremely real. Everything I want to do is to help make our city amazing.

Amanda Roley

Well, thank you so much, Kelly. It was pleasure to have you on here.

Kelly Stevens

Thank you.

