Michael Cathcart | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Michael Cathcart is running for Spokane County Commissioner for District 2. We spoke with him over tea about what he would bring to the position.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, two new faces are competing for the Spokane County Commissioner District 2 position, a brand new position in the county. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Michael Cathcart, thank you for joining me on The Tea with Amanda Roley. You're running for Spokane County District 2, big deal. So, excited to have you here and help folks get to know you a little better.

Michael Cathcart

Yeah. Well, thank you so much for having me. This is a great opportunity.

Amanda Roley

Yeah. So first big question, what kind of tea are you drinking? What did you decide?

Michael Cathcart

Had to pick the Earl Grey old fashion.

Amanda Roley

I love that! And there's no alcohol in it. So we're not getting boozy here, but it has the flavor. So have you had a sip already?

Michael Cathcart

Yes. It's fantastic.

Amanda Roley

First of all, why did you decide to run for well, one of two new Spokane County Commission districts?

Michael Cathcart

I really felt compelled to jump in this and to try to win this seat because I feel like I've been just an ardent, you know, advocate for the people I represent. And I want to take that same level of advocacy to the county.

Amanda Roley

Kind of tell me about that. How do you think serving on the city council maybe will benefit you as a county commissioner?

Michael Cathcart

I believe if I win, I'll be in the majority. And I'll be able to do a lot of really good things for the people I represent. But I also want to make sure that we have a healthy respect for the folks who are there in the minority and to make sure that their ideas and their input is adequately provided for.

Amanda Roley

So you're running for District 2, how long have you lived in that district, in that area of our county? It's a new district, right?

Michael Cathcart

So I've lived in the city since 2007, I believe it is. And I've lived in District 2 since 2017. But prior to that, I was literally probably 500 feet from the boundary of the district where I lived right prior.

Amanda Roley

What are some issues that District 2 is facing right now?

Michael Cathcart

Crime. Crime is a big one. I have the privilege right now in chairing our public safety committee at the city and I've really tried to make an emphasis on supporting our law enforcement, supporting good public policies that are going to keep us safe. And I think that there are some opportunities that really we can only take advantage of by collaborating with other jurisdictions around us. And that's not really happening right now, not to the level that it should be. So I think some of the things that we really should be looking at are, you know, better asset sharing.

Amanda Roley

We're seeing a lot of developments unfold with just the homeless camp off I-90, and you kind of come from a special perspective sitting on council right now-

Michael Cathcart

And it's in my district.

Amanda Roley

Yes. Do you think the county has engaged enough to find solutions?

Michael Cathcart

The county has typically taken the position that they will pass through money and dollars that we get from the Fed and certain grants. But really, they need to take on a bigger role, because I believe two things need to happen. One, there's going to have to be a conversation around sheltering in the unincorporated areas, but there also needs to be a broader conversation around what is the role of the various jurisdictions.

Amanda Roley

Thank you so much, Michael, for sitting down and chatting over tea with me, and good luck.

Michael Cathcart

Thank you.

