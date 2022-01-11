Maggie Yates | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Maggie Yates is running for Spokane County Commissioner for District 5. We spoke with her over tea about what she would bring to the position.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, a longtime incumbent is being challenged by a new candidate. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Amanda Roley

All right, well, Maggie Yates, welcome to The Tea with Amanda Roley. Happy to have you here.

Maggie Yates

Thanks so much. Happy to be here.

Amanda Roley

So you are running for new District 5 for Spokane County Commissioner. But before we get into election, let's talk about really important stuff. I got to know what tea you decided to select here?

Maggie Yates

Yes, the hard-hitting questions first. I went with the lemon mint. And it's nice and hot right now but I did take a sip. It's very good.

Amanda Roley

So, Maggie, first of all, why the heck are you running for Spokane County Commissioner?

Maggie Yates

Well, as you know, I worked at the county for almost four years managing criminal justice policy, making sure that our local legal system operates fairly efficiently and equitably. And so, it was really important, challenging work that allowed me to see up close how local government really can improve the quality of life for individuals pretty drastically and immediately. But also, it allowed me to see the ways in which I think current county leadership is failing to maximize that potential. And so I'm running because I want to be a part of creating a brighter future here.

Amanda Roley

District 5, it's newly redrawn. Can you tell me what are some important pressing issues in your district?

Maggie Yates

Absolutely. One of the issues that I hear about when I'm canvassing is, first of all, a frustration that our elected local officials are really polarized and unable to come together and work to solve problems collaboratively that are really regional-wide. Another big issue is our growth and infrastructure. There has just been a lack of deliberate planning or poor planning that has resulted in some really dangerous conditions for our neighbors and neighborhoods.

Amanda Roley

You received an endorsement from Don Harmon, a Republican candidate. What do you think that says about moving forward into the general election?

Maggie Yates

I think it says that we're ready to have, again, a more responsive and more collaborative approach to governance.

Amanda Roley

So now, you have the bipartisan support, you have the primary election results in your favor. Do you think this gives you an edge looking ahead to the general election?

Maggie Yates

I think it's going to be a really tight race. And so, we're just continuing to work very hard throughout the campaign to reach voters, share our message and make sure that we are being as responsive as possible to the voters.

Amanda Roley

How do you stand out against your opponent, incumbent Al French?

Maggie Yates

Yes. So I am from Spokane, as I said, so I have a deep personal commitment to the community. I also bring a very different perspective and expertise to the role of county commissioner. As I've said, the status quo isn't working. It's not producing the results that our taxpayers and our voters deserve. And so my legal training, my experience in the criminal justice system, which again eats up so much of our county resources, and my commitment to transparent, accountable, and responsive governance is what really sets me apart.

Amanda Roley

Well, Maggie, it was so nice to get to know you, and good luck with the general election.

Maggie Yates

Thank you so much again for the opportunity.

