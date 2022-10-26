Amber Waldref | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Amber Waldref is running for Spokane County Commissioner for District 2. We spoke with her over tea about what she would bring to the position.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, two new faces are competing for the Spokane County Commissioner District 2 position, a brand new position in the county. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Well, Amber Waldref, thank you so much for making the time to sit down with us over some tea. You're running for Spokane County District 2 county commissioner. So glad to have you here with us.

Amber Waldref

Well, thanks. And I love tea, so this is perfect.

Amanda Roley

Great. Now, I have to ask, what kind of tea did you decide to drink here?

Amber Waldref

I tried the Northwest breakfast, and it's really good.

Amanda Roley

Well, let's start right off the bat. Tell me why you decided to run for Spokane County's, one of Spokane County's newest districts as a county commissioner.

Amber Waldref

Well, I'm born and raised here in Spokane. Actually, my children are fourth generation. My dad grew up here. I grew up here. And now I'm raising my kids here. So Spokane is really important to me. It's a great place. I love it. And it's given a lot to me. And so I've spent, like, the last 20 years trying to give back.

Amanda Roley

You're running for District 2. What is the most pressing issue that your district, that you may be representing, currently faces?

Amber Waldref

One of the most pressing issues is affordability, affordability of housing, being able to find and being able to be in good paying jobs, and all the things that that requires- childcare, affordable housing, being able to get to work in an affordable way. I think the other important issue is community safety, but I think they kind of go hand in hand. If people are able to make a decent wage and pay for their housing and take care of their kids, then you do increase community safety.

Amanda Roley

What are some ways that you would want to address these issues?

Amber Waldref

So the last five years, I've been working out of the Northeast Community Center, and we've been working on community safety. We've been working on access to good-paying jobs. We've been working on kids graduating college and career ready. And I think what we've learned the most and where we've been the most successful is finding out where those barriers are, and removing the barriers.

Amanda Roley

I would like to move on to another hot-button topic, the homeless crisis in our area in Spokane County. Do you think the county has been engaged enough in finding solutions?

Amber Waldref

Definitely not. No, I think the county has stood by the sidelines.

Amanda Roley

You could become the first Democrat candidate to serve on the Board of County Commissioners in decades. I mean, what do you think about that?

Amber Waldref

Well, I think it's a long time coming. And, you know, I'm excited about the opportunity. I'm someone who believes you need to have a diversity of voices at the table. And so I'm excited because I know I'll be working with both Democrats and Republicans at the county level.

Amanda Roley

Well, it was so nice to get to know you and good luck to you on the general election.

Amber Waldref

Thank you.

