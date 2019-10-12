SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night, Spokane City Council was supposed to vote on a significant package of tenant protections aimed at helping citizens survive the housing crisis.

The ordinance includes, among other proposals, a requirement that landlords pay tenants a $2,000 relocation fee under certain conditions if they raise rents too high. It would also make it so tenants can only be evicted for one of a few select reasons.

That vote did not happen. Last week, the council elected to postpone the decision for several months.

Nonetheless, at the council meeting Monday night, the chambers were completely packed, with many of those in attendance there to give their thoughts on the proposals and the council's decision to delay the vote.

Tenants rights' advocates were perturbed. They argue the housing crisis has reached levels of emergency that require this, among other actions, immediately.

"I'm worried that our voices aren't really being heard," said one tenant. "We scream and we scream about the violence, and make no mistake it is violence, committed by landlords on tenants, but no one seems moved."

"But landlords organized to push things back and have their say, and immediately tenant protections are taken off the table for another three months," he said. "And we have seen what can happen in three months. Keep in mind this is the three coldest months of the year."

Several landlords, however, thanked the council for waiting. They say they fear some of the proposals will have unintended consequences.

"Many people I house otherwise would be turned away. These are people that have made some bad decisions, but I don't always look at that like they're going to continue to make bad decisions," said one landlord. "And I just don't want my ability to help people to be taken away."

The new vote on the tenant protections is currently scheduled for March 2, 2020.