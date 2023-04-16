'Students Demand Action' branch leader approves of Washington's steps to make gun use safer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students Demand Action branch leader Gabriel Kelly says he's proud of the steps Washington's taking to make gun use safer. "To see that Washington passed this with a bunch of other bills just really made me feel good," Kelly said. "And, like, felt that what we were doing matters." One of the bills Kelly's talking about is House Bill 1240 , which would ban what lawmakers define as "assault weapons." "The Freeman shooting happened in Spokane, and then there are some shootings that happened in Olympia in the past five years," Kelly said. "And those were done, if I remember correctly, with assault rifles." The bill passed the House and Senate with amendments. Friday, the House believed one of the Senate's proposed amendments goes outside of the scope of the bill.

"The Senate amendment creates exceptions to the bill for active duty military members receiving orders to move the Washington state and military retirees to Washington state. The speaker therefore finds and rules that the Senate amendment is impermissibly outside the scope of substitute House Bill 1240 as defined by its title," Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Tina Orwall said.



The bill goes back to the Senate for additional review and action. Some who appose the bill have criticized it as being unconstitutional.



Kelly says the bill wasn't written to take away anyone's rights.



"You can still own a gun, you can still go on your hunting trips, you can still go to a shooting range, you can still do all these things," Kelly said. "But, at the end of the day, we're trying to make it safer for people."



He says this legislation would allow students to focus on what's important.



And it makes the work that i do not for myself, but for every student that goes with me here at western and every student that I went to with Lewis and Clark and East Valley Middle School to know that I am fighting for them to do to just be able to focus on school," Kelly said.



State legislators will determine what's next for this bill. In the meantime, Kelly says the fight for a safer Washington and America continues.