Garry middle schoolers protest possible overturn of Roe V. Wade

The group of about 25 Garry Middle School students stood out on the corner of Nevada Park yelling phrases that included "My Body, My Choice" and "Women's Rights."

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the wake of the Supreme Court leak that showed the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, multiple protests sparked across the country, including one just outside of a Spokane Middle School on Thursday, May 12.

Thursday's protest against the possible reversal of Roe V. Wade was the brainchild of student Nevaeh Figueroa, who says she got the idea from Tik Tok, and her mom, who told her to go for it.

The protest took place during part of the middle school's lunch hour, waving signs and getting honks from drivers.

Roe V. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case guaranteeing abortion rights, appears to potentially be on the chopping block after a draft opinion was leaked.

While Figueroa is only a teenager, she says her age doesn't matter when it comes to issues like this.