Civil statute of limitations on child sex crimes would be lifted under House proposal

Under current state law, the statute of limitations for victims to file civil cases is three years.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Victims of sexual abuse no longer would have a statute of limitations to file a civil claim against their abuser under a House proposal.

House Bill 1618 would eliminate the current three-year statute of limitations on filing for civil damages related to childhood sexual abuse, nonsexual physical abuse committed concurrently with childhood sexual abuse, or sexual abuse that continues into adulthood if the sexual abuse is part of a pattern of childhood sexual abuse.

This would not affect criminal charges related to child sex crimes, which already do not have a statute of limitations.

The bill would apply retroactively to all claims, regardless of when the claim or cause of action arose.