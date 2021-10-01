Watch live: Gov. Little to give 2021 State of the State Address as Idaho legislative session begins

The address will be given from a remote location on Monday, Jan. 11 and live streamed on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to deliver the 2021 State of the State and Budget Address at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. The address will be given from a remote location.

The general public will not be admitted into the governor's address, in compliance with Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

Little's third State of the State Address comes as the state of Idaho approaches 150,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 1,500 and the statewide positivity rate has increased once again.

Vaccinations in Idaho continue to be administered. As of Sunday morning, over 30,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 3,000 receiving their second dose.

In addition to the annual address, the Idaho Legislature will meet for the first time in the new year on Monday. In 2021, Idahoans can expect to hear discussion on coronavirus, property taxes, education, and roads and bridges among other issues.

One topic that will come up early in the session is the balance of power, specifically the governor's executive power when it comes to dealing with crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2021 session, two Democratic state lawmakers filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Idaho Legislature and the Republican speaker of the House, Rep. Scott Bedke, claiming the Capital is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because COVID-19 precautions are being ignored.

Reps. Sue Chew (D-Boise) and Muffy Davis (D-Ketchum) filed the lawsuit asking a judge to order Bedke to allow lawmakers to participate remotely and provide other safety accommodations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chew and Davis, Bedke has refused to follow recommendations set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as guidelines from Little recommending facial coverings be worn when physical distance cannot be maintained.