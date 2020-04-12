SPS board member's post about abolishing the Constitution sparks calls for resignation

The Spokane County Republican Party’s executive board passed a resolution on Nov. 10 calling for Slagle to resign from her position as a SPS board member.

The Spokane County Republican Party is calling for the resignation of a Spokane Public School Board Member following a statement she made on social media about abolishing the Constitution.

Slagle shared a post from a Facebook page called ‘The Other 98%’ with the comment, “I’ll keep saying it. And while we’re at it, abolish the constitution,” according to a petition posted on Change.org.

The post she shared said, ‘Wyoming is 92% white. California is 37% white. A Wyoming voter has nearly 4x more influence than a California voter. The Electoral College is racist. It must be abolished. - Robert Reich’

Party leaders said board members commit to their “oath of office” which says in part, “I Board Member Name do solemnly swear, that I will support the Constitution of the United States…” They claim her statement on Facebook violates her oath of office and is “highly offensive to the parents of many students and other members of the community.”

“Although we may have differing views of the needs of the District and the education of our young citizens, we cannot have people on a school board who have so declared their disdain for our most sacred institutions and founding documents,” Spokane County Republican leaders said in a statement. “These founding documents have allowed us to enjoy the most freedom and economic strength of any nation. These documents have also allowed us to address and correct areas of inequality and human rights in a free political process.”

The petition asking for her resignation has garnered 375 supporters as of Thursday night.

Slagle was elected to her position in November 2019. She is serving a 6-year term that expires in November 2025. She is the first Native American woman to sit on the SPS Board of Directors and is a member of the Yakama Nation.

According to her bio on the SPS website, she currently works as the Director of Tribal Relations at Better Health Together and previously worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians for almost 15 years.

KREM 2 reached out to Slagle for comment Thursday night but so far, she has not responded.