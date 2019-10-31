SPOKANE, Wash. — Between the race for mayor, council, president, and the three other open seats on Spokane City Council, more than $2 million has now been spent.

It's been a historic year for political money in Spokane, as donors have clearly pegged this election to be one of the most important in the city's history.

Mayor

In the last eight days, more than $160,000 has been added to spending reports in the mayor's race alone.

The bulk of that came in the form of independent expenditures, and unlimited type of support where groups can buy ads and other resources with or without a candidate's approval.

Since October 22nd, PACs have reported another $96,327.34 in support of Nadine Woodward or in opposition to Ben Stuckart.

Nearly all of that money comes from either the Washington Realtors PAC or the Spokane Good Government Alliance.

The former PAC is supported by state and local realtor associations, though its primary funding source is the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors. The latter PAC is supported by major Spokane-area businesses, primarily major developers Wolff Company.

The Spokane Good Government Alliance has been spending late and big on ads attacking Stuckart and council president candidate Breean Beggs.

PACs have spent $33,088.41 since October 22nd in support of Stuckart or in opposition to Woodward.

Almost all of that money is from the Citizens for Liberty and Labor, a PAC funded by Spokane firefighters and other unions, which has been running TV ads attacking Woodward.

All told, Woodward has $405,853.10 in reported independent expenditures plus $289,647.33 in normal donations, for a total of $695,500.43 spent this year.

Stuckart has $219,627.83 in independent expenditures plus $299,545.44 in donations, totaling $519,173.27.

That means $1,214,673.70 has been spent on the mayor's race so far this year.

The money spent in the last three mayoral elections, added up, is at most $1,304,800.06.

Council President

Spending on the race for council president is almost as impressive, although not quite as balanced. Money spent for Cindy Wendle far outweighs that for Breean Beggs.

Wendle has $234,022.52 in donations compared to $138,676.36 for Beggs.

On top of that, $304,893.33 has been spent in independent expenditures either for Wendle or against Beggs, whereas just $936.33 has been spent either for Beggs or against Wendle.

Wendle's PAC support nearly all comes from the Washington Realtors PAC.

The total money spent so far on this race currently rests at $678,528.54. The last three council president races combined add up to less than half of that: $311,891.29.

That also means more money has been spent on Wendle this year than on Beggs plus the last six council president candidates combined.

Council Members

The other three open seats on Spokane City Council have drawn in quite a bit of spending too, although those numbers are actually not as historic as for the two bigger positions.

District 1 candidate Michael Cathcart has $57,012.71 in donations plus $37,679.61 in independent expenditures for a total of $94,692.32.

His opponent Tim Benn has $20,857.58 in donations and no independent expenditures.

District 2 incumbent Lori Kinnear has $36,582.27 in donations plus $396.94 in independent expenditures for a total of $36,979.21.

Her opponent Tony Kiepe has $10,911.48 in donations and no independent expenditures.

District 3 incumbent Karen Stratton has $43,539.34 in donations plus $396.94 in independent expenditures for a total of $43,936.28.

Her opponent Andy Rathbun has $74,450.96 in donations (roughly $30,000 of which is his own money) plus $66,529.36 in independent expenditures for a total of $140,980.32.

The Washington Realtors PAC, again, is the primary source of independent expenditures.

In the last council election, no candidate has as much money as Rathbun this year, but the total spending was significantly more than in this election.

Between three seats and six candidates, a total of $423,421.20 was spent in 2017. This year, $348,357.19 has been spent across three seats and six candidates.

Ballots are due by Tuesday, November 5th.