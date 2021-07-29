Police, community members weigh in on new WA police reform laws

Many authorities believe tactics used to detain or arrest someone changes significantly. But law supporters believe they create transparency.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington law enforcement are navigating the state's new police reform laws. They say tactics used to detain or arrest someone changes significantly.

For example, officers now need to take additional steps to detain someone such as speaking with the victim and witnesses.



According to Spokane police, officers faced this new challenge in a recent domestic violence call.



A bystander reported that a man attacked a woman and tried to pull her from her vehicle. Police did not have probable cause to detain him when they arrived and could not chase after him.

Once they did, officers tracked him down with a dozen officers and assistance from K-9s.



Anwar Peace is a member of Spokane's Human Rights commission and a supporter of the police reform laws. He told me this case shows the new laws work.

"Just imagine what they were doing beforehand," Peace said. "There were unconstitutionally detaining people at a scene just because they didn't want to do the proper investigation."

Washington Coalition for Police Accountability member Kurtis Robinson agrees the law did its job in this instance.



"I haven't necessarily seen very many situations where law enforcement has come into that kind of situation, pre-escalated, ready to hand people up, guns pulled out and it turned out good," Robinson said. "And so we're trying to stay away from that and trying to make sure that as we're looking for a better landing spot in how we actually hold law enforcement accountable."

SPD Corporal Nick Briggs acknowledges they had the desired outcome at this incident. But he said there is more to it than just the outcome.

"Analyzing law enforcement incidents requires more than just evaluating the outcome, we must also look at the process," Briggs said. "While this incident concluded in a desirable manner, the process resulted in a significant opportunity for the suspect to escape. It is reasonable to believe that utilizing the same process the outcome will not always be the same. "



Law enforcement agencies believe some of the language in the laws is too vague. They are asking for clarity.



"That's an absolutely wonderful place to be in," Robinson said. "The whole issue of looking for and getting clarity is the necessary place to be when I'm moving to the next evolution."



When we asked what these supporters say to officers who believe these laws handcuff them from protecting the community, Robinson said, "It's one of those things where, you know, we get to learn to do your job differently, and it's okay. We're trying to get to that place to where they're better off because of the end result, and we're better off because of the end result."