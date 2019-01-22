SPOKANE, Wash. — An eighth-grade student from Spokane Valley recently spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate in Olympia.

Kyle White, who attends St. John Vianney School, was one of 12 students who served as Senate pages for the first week of the 2019 legislative session. He was a page for Sen. Mike Padden, who represents the 4th legislative district.

“Kyle was an outstanding page,” Padden said. “We love to have young people who are excited about the legislative process, and Kyle had the opportunity to take advantage of that.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail.

Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. They also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I was surprised by how complicated writing a bill is, but it was my favorite part,” White said.

Apart from his interest in government, White enjoys reading and cross country.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program can find information on the Washington State Legislature’s website.