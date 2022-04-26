Spokane Valley City Council approves motion to prohibit display of third-party publications in city-owned buildings

With this policy, publications such as the Inlander, the Current and the Exchange will be prohibited in places such as City Hall and the CenterPlace.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley City Council voted to prohibit the display of third-party publications in city buildings during Tuesday's legislative session.

The motion passed by a vote of four-to-one. While supporters of the proposal noted that it would remove campaigning from city hall, council member Brandi Peetz voted against the resolution, believing it to be in violation of the First Amendment.

Council member Ben Wick, who owns the Current, recused himself from the discussion.