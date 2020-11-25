Spokane City Council considers sales tax increase to pay for affordable housing

The hike would cost an average family an estimated $25 per year, and pay for housing construction and programs.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane City Council is considering an ordinance that would increase the sales and use tax by 0.1% in order to pay for a variety of housing programs and construction.

The move would bring the city's total sales tax rate to 9.0% from the current 8.9%. Council estimates suggest it would cost an average family $25 per year, and raise about $5.8 million for the city to distribute.

"It is no secret we do not have enough affordable housing in this community," said Karen Stratton, one of the council members sponsoring the ordinance. "It is evident everywhere you go."

The money would primarily be used to build or obtain new units, but could also go to programs designed at helping people get into housing. Stratton says the goal of the council would be to find more creative ways to allocate the funds, and broadening the scope beyond just transitional housing and into home ownership.

"We will put together a community committee that will look at applications from non-profits and for-profit builders," said Stratton. "So there will be kind of a wider participation."

Council Member Michael Cathcart, however, is wary. After all, no matter the size, this still amounts to a tax hike during a pandemic recession.

"My concern is I don't think it's the right time, nor is it appropriate, to raise taxes while we're in the middle of a pretty significant economic downturn," he said.

Stratton and co-sponsor Betsy Wilkerson say they understand those concerns about timing, but argue the investment will be worth it.

"If we can get people housed, living, working, staying in Spokane, we're not going to have to have people that have to get on state assistance because they can't afford housing," said Stratton. "So to me we pay for it now or we pay for it later."

"Our children need a place to be, so they're not moving around all the time, they're not living in their cars, they're not sofa surfing," said Wilkerson. "So it will enrich the neighborhoods where they live, it will enrich our tax base once those homes are built and those people are playing taxes to our city, and so really to me in the long run it's a win-win."

The new tax could pass with just a vote of the council and a mayor's signature or veto override, but Cathcart also says he'd prefer it go to a public vote.

"If somebody came to me and said 'hey, let's put this on the ballot,' which I have brought up a couple of times in the past, I would absolutely do that in a heartbeat," he said. "I think that the voters have a right to make this decision for themselves."