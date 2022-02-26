Spokane rally in support of Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

A large group of Ukraine supporter gathered in Downtown Spokane Saturday to protest against Russian invasion.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs, a large group of demonstrators gathered in Downtown Spokane, Saturday afternoon.

The group stood in front of the Lincoln Statue to protest against the Russian Invasion on Ukraine that has lead to the bombing of Ukraine's capitol city and over 100-thousand people fleeing from violence into neighboring countries.

Spokane is home to more than 30,000 Ukrainian Americans.

Saturday morning, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward issued a proclamation condemning the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proclamation declares that the City of Spokane stands with the Slavic Community against the attack on democracy in Ukraine.