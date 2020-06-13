SPOKANE, Wash — Protesters held an 8 minute, 46 second demonstration for George Floyd outside of Spokane City Hall on Friday afternoon.

During the demonstration, the protesters were led in reciting the last words of Floyd during his arrest by the Minneapolis Police Department. The four arresting officers have since been charged in relation to Floyd's death.

The protesters laid on the ground during the demonstration, with many putting their hands behind their back.

After the demonstration, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs joined the protesters and thanked them for their action.

"I really want to hand it to Spokane, all of Spokane, for what we're doing to lead the way. I've been saying for a while, when Spokane leads, the rest of the world notice and follows," Beggs said. "So how we create a community coming together so that we police ourselves the way the community wants to police ourselves, is going to be an example. So again, my hats off to everyone who has been organizing peaceful rallies for justice and giving us emails."

Beggs said the council had received up to five times as many emails as ever before in his five years on the council about police reform. He also said the council would be rolling out police reforms next week.

The full 8 minute, 46 second demonstration can be viewed below. Mobile users, click here to view.