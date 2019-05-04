A key element on the platforms of nearly all of the candidates running for mayor of Spokane: public safety.

It's also one of the most important issues for Spokane voters.

Public safety means a lot of different things. In the context of the mayoral race, it primarily means reducing property crime. Several candidates also have ideas for broader criminal justice reform.

There are a few common threads when it comes to the policy proposals surrounding this issue.

One: expanding the police force and how to pay for it.

Two: re-establishing community supervision programs for property crime offenders.

Three: various methods of improving efficiency and accountability within emergency services.

Police force expansion

Nearly every candidate supports expanding Spokane's police force as a means of deterring and investigating property crime.

However, there's great disagreement on how to pay for that expansion. Specifically, whether the recently passed levy was the best means of doing that.

Current Spokane City Council president Ben Stuckart was one of the main engines behind that levy. His advocacy helped the proposition get on the ballot to begin with and it later passed with 64 percent of the vote.

Longtime KREM and KXLY TV anchor Nadine Woodward seems opposed to the levy. Her online platform states money for police and fire "must receive the first dollar in the city budget – not temporary funding from new tax increases."

Army veteran and local firefighter Shawn Poole also opposes funding expansion through new taxes. He states on his platform that he wants to hire more cops and expand the property crimes unit, but he argues it can be done through reductions in other city spending, and through applying to federal grants.

Air Force veteran Andy Rathbun states on his platform that he supports the levy.

Community supervision

For years now, several Spokane leaders, including the council, mayor and police chief, have been promoting legislation in Olympia to re-establish some measure of community supervision for property crime offenders. This is aimed at preventing repeat offenses.

Those efforts are supported by a number of candidates for mayor.

It's mentioned specifically on the platforms of Woodward and business owner and former pastor Jonathan Bingle.

Accountability and efficiency

Most candidates have proposals for improving in some way the accountability or efficiency of the police and fire departments.

Stuckart wants to give more power to the police ombudsman, the office that provides public oversight to the police department. He also believes in expanding the community court program in an effort to reduce recidivism.

Poole believes better public education on how emergency services work can improve their efficiency.

Rathbun feels there is too much politicking involved in public safety.

Bingle is concerned about overcrowding in the jail, but isn't sure if building a new one is the right solution.

Other candidates

Eastern Washington graduate Chris Schroll is the only candidate whose public platform does not explicitly mention crime.

Candidates Kelly Cruz and Jason Dixon do not have public platforms.

