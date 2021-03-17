Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward to deliver 2021 State of the City Address on Wednesday

Mayor Woodward is expected to give Spokane residents a behind-the-scenes look at an "exciting new venue" during the virtual address.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will deliver her second State of the City address on Wednesday, March 17.

The virtual conversation will begin at noon on Wednesday. Woodward will "look back at the remarkable resiliency of our community and ahead to renewed hope beginning to work its way back into our lives," according to the City of Spokane's website. She will also give residents a behind-the-scenes look at an "exciting new venue."

Greater Spokane Incorporated will provide a free livestream of the event on its Facebook page. KREM 2 will also livestream the address in this story and on YouTube.

Woodward was elected Spokane mayor on Nov. 5, 2019 after a 28-year career in television news. She was born and raised in Washington state and has raised two children with her husband, Bruce, in Spokane.