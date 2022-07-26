Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces she will seek second term

The news comes just one week after Woodward and other Spokane leaders submitted a proposal for moving individuals living at the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has announced that she will be seeking a second term.

In a press release from People for Nadine Woodward, the mayor said she will seek a second term to keep Spokane safe, better connect people to enhanced services and away from unhealthy outdoor spaces and make housing more available by increasing options and inventory.

“I am grateful for Spokane’s trust and support," Woodward said in the release. "Together, we have accomplished a great deal while leading through a global pandemic and other challenges to find new ways to get things done, established and strengthened crucial partnerships, and brought our collaborative approach to the forefront in a time of great disruption and division. The outcomes we have achieved in public safety, housing, homelessness, economic development, mental health, and operational sustainability have set a great foundation for the work we still have left to do.”

“Our goal is to meet the campers where they are at in their individual journeys by providing services that help them take their next safe, healthy and humane steps toward exiting homelessness,” Woodward said in a prior release regarding the proposal.

