No layoffs, but questions about warming centers remain in mayor's final budget proposal

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released her final proposed budget for 2021 in a press conference that also featured Spokane City Council members on Monday.

Despite the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, the two parties stated they had reached fundamental agreement on most issues.

The biggest challenge is a loss of sales tax revenue; with businesses limited and many families light on spending cash, less is being collected that was originally hoped.

"Because of this health pandemic and loss of revenue, we do have some limitations this year," said Woodward.

However, the sales tax projections have improved over the course of 2020.

The de facto motto of the budget talks has been: no layoffs, no drastic cuts to services. Woodward and council members said Monday the current proposal meets those goals.

"Layoffs are the last thing that we want to have happen," said Council Member Lori Kinnear. "Layoffs are expensive in the long run, and it's not something we want to do to an agency."

City leaders say prudent measures like a hiring freeze, building up reserves, and limiting overtime and travel expenses have helped avoid any big slashes.

"Through careful management this year of expenses and hiring, we were able to keep the number down in terms of meeting our budget as our revenue dropped," said Council Member Candace Mumm.

In fact, the budget includes some additional expenses on new staff positions. Those include more fire dispatchers, code enforcement officers, business planners and permitters, a housing specialist, and mental health professionals to ride with police.

One remaining sticking point between the mayor and the council is how to pay for all this. The mayor initially wanted to tap into reserves to the tune of about $5 million; the council wants to avoid that. This proposal takes just under $2 million out of reserves.

"Really is not a matter of if we have to use reserves, it's how much," said Woodward. "And I think that that's where the discussion will continue with the city council."

Some council members still indicated they'd prefer to look for other ways to come up with the money, though no sort of tax hike has been mentioned.

Another area still to be worked out is emergency warming centers for the homeless. Council wants designated funds up front. The mayor doesn't want to make any commitments until she gets more answers from other governments, like the county.

"[We need to know] what the commitment level is financially... with our partners, before we get to a point where we decide how much the city is going to invest in this issue," said Woodward. "So those are ongoing discussions and we don't have an answer on that quite yet. "

"There's a ways to go," said City Council President Breean Beggs. "We're still going to have to come up with a budget by the end of the year, regardless of whether we've finished those negotiations. "