Spokane Mayor appoints West Point graduate for the city’s human resources director position

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward appointed Kris Smith, a West Point graduate to be the city’s human resources department director.

Smith has more than 20 years of human resources experience, and she has previously worked in leadership positions for three federal agencies.

“The City is a people business, and Spokane is getting a leader with extensive experience in growing organizations as supportive, inclusive, and desired places to work,” Woodward said. “She has served her country with honor and will be a great addition to our organization.”

Smith’s human resources career included a heavy emphasis in employee and labor relations, performance management and policy writing in high-productive environments. She also served five years as a logistics officer in the Army.

Smith’s first day in her position will be on Feb. 22 with pending confirmation by the City Council on Monday.

Woodward also appointed other individuals for leadership positions, including Spencer Gardner as the Planning Director, with pending confirmation by the Council on Monday, and Jennifer Cerecedes, who started her position as the Community Housing and Human director this month.