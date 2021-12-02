Spokane leaders give update on Police Guild contract 8 months after rejection

Much of the pushback against the contract came down to the proposed agreement weakening the Office of the Police Ombudsman's power to provide oversight.

SPOKANE, Wash — Representatives for the City of Spokane are discussed the status of the contract with the Spokane Police Guild during a press conference Friday at 3 p.m.

Spokane City Council voted unanimously back in June 2020 to reject the proposed Spokane Police Guild collective bargaining agreement put forth by Mayor Nadine Woodward and approved by the guild. The contract Spokane police are working under now expired nearly four years ago.

Much of the pushback against the contract came down to the proposed agreement weakening the Office of the Police Ombudsman's power to provide oversight for the police department.

Since the city council rejected the proposed new contract, Council President Breean Beggs said, back in June, it would go back to the mediator, who will gather the Mayor's Office and Police Guild and try to reach to a new agreement that the city council would pass.