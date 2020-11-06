SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of 16 Spokane-area elected officials released a joint statement on Thursday afternoon condemning armed militia groups seen at protests downtown over the past two weeks.

The statement was signed by the entire Spokane City Council, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, three state-level officials, Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton and four Spokane Public Schools Board members.

"We, as elected leaders from the Spokane community, declare that we oppose the presence of armed vigilantes roaming the streets of our city," the statement begins.

Later on in the statement, the officials "strongly condemn the presence of armed vigilantes and find their actions contrary to the values of our community."

Owners of downtown businesses, including Auntie's Bookstore and the Globe Bar and Kitchen, have distanced themselves from the groups and asked them to stop gathering outside their locations. The groups were seen during protests in downtown Spokane on May 31 and June 7.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger has previously said officers were aware of the groups but they had not committed crimes and left after the implemented curfew began.

RELATED: Are militia groups 'protecting' businesses in downtown Spokane legal?

While the groups have Second Amendment rights to bear arms, a Washington law makes it illegal for a person to display or carry a weapon "at a time and place that either manifests an intent to intimidate another or that warrants alarm for the safety of other persons."

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said his office rarely prosecutes the statute, saying its difficult to prosecute.

The full statement, including the list of officials who signed off on it, is replicated below:

"We, as elected leaders from the Spokane community, declare that we oppose the presence of armed vigilantes’ roaming the streets of our city.

The past two weekends, during and after protests in downtown Spokane sparked by the murder of George Floyd and others, armed vigilantes were observed individually and in groups around downtown Spokane. Their presence did not contribute positively in any way to the protests. In fact, their presence made the situation more tense and our city more dangerous for all involved.

We strongly condemn the presence of armed vigilantes and find their actions contrary to the values of our community. The tactics used to intimidate and put fear in the citizenry, businesses and people peacefully protesting against personal and systematic racism and promoting justice have no place in our City.

Signed by,

Senator Andy Billig

Representative Timm Ormsby

Representative Marcus Riccelli

Mayor Nadine Woodward

Council President Breean Beggs

Council member Candace Mumm

Council member Karen Stratton

Council member Lori Kinnear

Council member Kate Burke

Council member Michael Cathcart

Council member Betsy Wilkerson

County Auditor Vicky Dalton

School board member Nikki Lockwood

School board member Jenny Slagle

School board member Kevin Morrison

School board member Mike Wiser"

RELATED: Many protesters arrested in Spokane were local, despite 'busing' claims

RELATED: Some protesters want to defund Spokane police. Here's what that means

RELATED: Globe Bar and Kitchen in Spokane distances itself from armed group