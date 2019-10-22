SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the November 5th deadline looms for Washington voters to turn in their ballots for the general election, Washingtonians may find themselves asking: how has the participation been thus far?

As of Monday, October 21, 2019, Spokane County has reported that 7,743 ballots have been returned out of a total 330,273 active registered voters, which totals out to just 2.34 percent county wide.

Around the same time last year in 2018 14,336 ballots had been returned out of a total 323,851 ballots issued. As mentioned in a story written earlier this year, primary elections between 2012 and 2019 on average have seen a voter turnout of about 33 percent in Spokane County. This year's election has not had the best voter turnout, but this is only the first voter counting of the election.

Spokane's best voter turnout in recent memory was the 2018 general elections, which had a 72.27 percent voter turnout.

Last year's election saw nearly 600 Spokane ballots turned in too late to count in the election, so voters should be aware of the November 5, 2019 deadline. Voters still have just over two weeks to get their ballots sent in.

RELATED: 2019 Spokane Voter's Guide: What you need to know

RELATED: Lost or damaged ballot? Here's how to replace it

RELATED: Stuckart, Woodward answer voter questions in Speak Up Spokane: KREM Mayor Debate

RELATED: Why some groups are spending tens of thousands in the Spokane mayoral race

Note: the below video reports on the return numbers for Spokane in the 2018 elections.