Here's where you can drop off your general election ballots in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash — Drop boxes in Spokane County are now open for November general election ballots.
The general election for Spokane County and consolidated election for Kootenai County will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The races included on the ballot in Spokane County include Spokane and Spokane Valley City Council, along with Spokane Public Schools Board and Central Valley School District Board of Directors positions.
Here is a list of ballot boxes around the Spokane area:
- Elections office: 1033 W Gardner Ave., Spokane
- Airway Heights Library: 1213 S Lundstrom St., Airway Heights
- Argonne Library: 4322 N Argonne Rd., Spokane
- CenterPlace Event Center: 2426 N Discovery Pl., Spokane Valley
- Cheney Library: 610 First St., Cheney
- Deer Park Library: 208 S Forest Ave., Deer Park
- Downtown Spokane Library at the STA Plaza, Spokane
- Eastside Library: 524 S Stone St., Spokane
- Fairfield Library: 305 E Main St., Fairfield
- Indian Trail Library: 4909 W Barnes Rd., Spokane
- Latah Town Hall: 108 E Market St., Latah
- Liberty Lake Library: 23123 E Mission Ave., Liberty Lake
- Medical Lake Library: 321 E Herb St., Medical Lake
- Millwood City Hall: 9103 E Frederick Ave., Millwood
- Moran Prairie Library: 6004 S Regal St., Spokane
- North Spokane Library: 44 E Hawthorne Rd., Spokane
- Otis Orchards Library: 22324 E Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards
- Rockwood Town Hall: 20 W Emma St., Rockford
- Shadle Aquatic Center: 2005 W Wellesley Ave., Spokane
- South Hill Library: 3324 S Perry St., Spokane
- Spangle Town Hall: 115 W 2nd St., Spangle
- Spokane County Courthouse: 1116 W Broadway Ave., Spokane
- Spokane Valley Library: 12004 E Main Ave., Spokane Valley
- STA Plaza:701 W Riverside Ave., Spokane
- Waverly Town Hall: 255 Commercial St., Waverly
How to register to vote
Washington
Before you can vote in Washington state, you must register. Registration can be done several ways: Online, by mail or in person.
To register online, you will need your Washington state driver’s license or ID. Visit Votewa.gov and submit your information.
To register by mail, either print a voter registration form or request a registration form. Address the completed form to your county elections office address before mailing.
To register in person, visit your county election office (the Elections Division is open for curbside service during the pandemic). To register to vote, you must be:
- A citizen of the United States
- A legal resident of Washington state
- At least 18 years old by Election Day
- Not disqualified from voting due to a court order
- Not under Department a Corrections supervision for a Washington Felony Conviction.
Dates and deadlines
Spokane County
- Oct. 13-15: Ballots are mailed.
- Oct. 25: Deadline to receive new registrations and voter updates online and by mail. Online and mail registrations must be received at least eight days before Election Day. You can register to vote in person any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Nov.2: Deposit ballot in official drop box by 8 p.m.