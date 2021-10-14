Here's where you can drop off your general election ballots in Spokane County

The general election for Spokane County and consolidated election for Kootenai County will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

SPOKANE, Wash — Drop boxes in Spokane County are now open for November general election ballots.

The general election for Spokane County and consolidated election for Kootenai County will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The races included on the ballot in Spokane County include Spokane and Spokane Valley City Council, along with Spokane Public Schools Board and Central Valley School District Board of Directors positions.

Here is a list of ballot boxes around the Spokane area:

Elections office: 1033 W Gardner Ave., Spokane

Airway Heights Library: 1213 S Lundstrom St., Airway Heights

Argonne Library: 4322 N Argonne Rd., Spokane

CenterPlace Event Center: 2426 N Discovery Pl., Spokane Valley

Cheney Library: 610 First St., Cheney

Deer Park Library: 208 S Forest Ave., Deer Park

Downtown Spokane Library at the STA Plaza, Spokane

Eastside Library: 524 S Stone St., Spokane

Fairfield Library: 305 E Main St., Fairfield

Indian Trail Library: 4909 W Barnes Rd., Spokane

Latah Town Hall: 108 E Market St., Latah

Liberty Lake Library: 23123 E Mission Ave., Liberty Lake

Medical Lake Library: 321 E Herb St., Medical Lake

Millwood City Hall: 9103 E Frederick Ave., Millwood

Moran Prairie Library: 6004 S Regal St., Spokane

North Spokane Library: 44 E Hawthorne Rd., Spokane

Otis Orchards Library: 22324 E Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards

Rockwood Town Hall: 20 W Emma St., Rockford

Shadle Aquatic Center: 2005 W Wellesley Ave., Spokane

South Hill Library: 3324 S Perry St., Spokane

Spangle Town Hall: 115 W 2nd St., Spangle

Spokane County Courthouse: 1116 W Broadway Ave., Spokane

Spokane Valley Library: 12004 E Main Ave., Spokane Valley

STA Plaza:701 W Riverside Ave., Spokane

Waverly Town Hall: 255 Commercial St., Waverly

How to register to vote

Washington

Before you can vote in Washington state, you must register. Registration can be done several ways: Online, by mail or in person.

To register online, you will need your Washington state driver’s license or ID. Visit Votewa.gov and submit your information.

To register by mail, either print a voter registration form or request a registration form. Address the completed form to your county elections office address before mailing.

To register in person, visit your county election office (the Elections Division is open for curbside service during the pandemic). To register to vote, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Washington state

At least 18 years old by Election Day

Not disqualified from voting due to a court order

Not under Department a Corrections supervision for a Washington Felony Conviction.

Dates and deadlines

Spokane County